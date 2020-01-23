Arm yourself with latest drought info at free forum

FEEDING FRENZY: The Department of Agriculture and Fisheries is hosting a free forum for South Burnett farmers to discuss ways to feed livestock in ongoing drought conditions.

FEEDING FRENZY: The Department of Agriculture and Fisheries is hosting a free forum for South Burnett farmers to discuss ways to feed livestock in ongoing drought conditions.

WHILE the recent rainfall has provided a great relief for many landholders across the South Burnett, unfortunately there’s no telling how soon some graziers will be back to hand feeding if dry conditions return.

To help the region’s farmers, the Department of Agriculture and Fisheries is hosting a free public forum at the Kingaroy Town Hall in Kingaroy on Saturday, February 1 to provide advice about how to best feed and care for animals in drought to ensure their welfare.

There can be a number of tough decisions to make during ongoing periods of drought as the dry conditions affect pastures and water supplies.

The forum will touch on four major topics, including:

Understanding your duty of care for animals.

The best practice advice about feeding livestock in a drought.

The decisions you will need to consider for the future of your livestock.

How to access support and assistance.

The forum is free for all participants and catering will be provided.

Speakers will also be available after the forum to provide one-on-one advice.

No farm is too big or too small — these sessions are suitable for anyone, including landholders with smaller properties and hobby farmers who keep cattle, horses, goats or sheep.

Location: Kingaroy.

Date: Saturday, February 1.

Time: 9am–12.30pm.

Venue: Kingaroy Town Hall.

RSVP: For catering purposes, DAF has requested all attendees RSVP via eventbrite here.

The event concludes at 12.30pm. Morning tea will be provided. Presenters will be available until 1.30pm to answer any questions.

Visit the Department of Agriculture and Fisheries website here or call 13 25 23 for more information.