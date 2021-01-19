Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Emergency services swarm Lurline Street in Katoomba. Picture: 7News
Emergency services swarm Lurline Street in Katoomba. Picture: 7News
Crime

Armed police swarm NSW street

by Erin Lyons
19th Jan 2021 12:42 PM

A major police operation is under way in the Blue Mountains.

Armed police and emergency services are on the scene after being called to Lurline Street in Katoomba about 10am on Tuesday.

A NSW Police spokeswoman confirmed officers were responding to an ongoing operation but no further information was available at this time.

Emergency crews are at the scene on Lurline Street. Picture: 7News
Emergency crews are at the scene on Lurline Street. Picture: 7News

Police are urging people to avoid the area.

Fire and Rescue NSW confirmed it was assisting police with the operation.

More to come

Originally published as Armed police swarm NSW street

More Stories

armed police crime editors picks

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Funds dedicated to fixing Kingaroy’s nightmare carpark

        Premium Content Funds dedicated to fixing Kingaroy’s nightmare carpark

        Council News Kingaroy Shopping World’s bustling carpark will soon see acceptability upgrades for local shoppers.

        New case details boost hopes for mask-free Friday

        Premium Content New case details boost hopes for mask-free Friday

        News Queensland is on track to be mask-free from Friday

        UPDATE: How fatal car crash near Nanango unfolded

        Premium Content UPDATE: How fatal car crash near Nanango unfolded

        News Police have released further information on the single-vehicle crash in Nanango...

        FULL LIST: Kingaroy Magistrates Court appearances today

        Premium Content FULL LIST: Kingaroy Magistrates Court appearances today

        Crime Here is a list of matters listed at Kingaroy Magistrates Court on Tuesday.