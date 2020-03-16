Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Police generic, crime scene, police tape
Police generic, crime scene, police tape
Crime

Police seize replica gun, charge man with armed robbery

Zara Gilbert
Melanie Plane
15th Mar 2020 6:05 PM | Updated: 16th Mar 2020 5:44 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

LATEST 11PM: POLICE have allegedly located a replica gun and arrested a man after an alleged armed robbery in Park Avenue on Sunday afternoon. 

It will be alleged just before 3pm a man entered the Foodworks store on Main Street and attempted to purchase a packet of cigarettes.

After the man's key card was declined he allegedly produced what appeared to be a firearm and took the cigarettes from the attendant before leaving left the scene in a vehicle.

Police attended and conducted patrols of the area before a man was located and arrested in a car at Park Avenue a short time later.

A replica firearm was also found in the vehicle.

A 32-year-old Kawana man has been charged with armed robbery, enter premises with intent and possession of utensils.

He is due in Rockhampton Magistrates Court tomorrow (March 16).

INITIAL 5.30PM: One man, armed with what appeared to be a firearm allegedly robbed the Foodworks on Main St, Park Avenue at 2.30pm today.

The man allegedly entered the store and attempted to purchase a pack of cigarettes. After being unable to pay, he produced the alleged firearm and escaped with the pack in a car.

No arrests have been made at this point. Investigations are ongoing.

armed robbery rockhampton crime
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        PM’s plea as nation prepares for lockdown

        premium_icon PM’s plea as nation prepares for lockdown

        Health No handshakes, huge fines for visitors who don’t self-isolate and even bigger limits on gatherings could be announced within days.

        • 16th Mar 2020 5:10 AM
        FULL LIST: Do you know who is running in your division?

        premium_icon FULL LIST: Do you know who is running in your division?

        Council News WE interviewed all of the candidates about their campaigns ahead of the local...

        • 16th Mar 2020 5:00 AM
        Member hangs up apron ending a 60 year kitchen battle

        premium_icon Member hangs up apron ending a 60 year kitchen battle

        Community There is more than 130 years worth of cooking experience between the duo.

        ELECTION DAY: Do you know where to cast your vote?

        premium_icon ELECTION DAY: Do you know where to cast your vote?

        Politics Ahead of the local election, here’s the full list of places to vote on March 28.