Armed suspect on the run after man shot

CRIME: A 25-year-old man was shot in the leg yesterday afternoon near Bauple. A suspect is currently on the run from police. This is a file photo of a shotgun, but police could not confirm what type of gun was used in the shooting. Photo: Contributed

UPDATE 8.30am: POLICE are currently combing the area near Bauple after a 25-year-old man was shot in the right leg during an argument yesterday afternoon.

It is believed the shot was fired after 3pm on a property near Acacia Road at Talegalla Weir.

Multiple police cars, ambulances, CIB and a rescue helicopter rushed to the scene to find the 25-year-old man with a serious leg wound.

He was assessed, stabilised and flown to the Sunshine Coast University Hospital just after 6pm and is currently 'stable.'

The man believed responsible fled the scene, and police believe he could be possibly armed and on the run.

"It seems like there was some sort of confrontation before the man was shot in the leg," a Queensland Police Service spokesman said.

Police are now conducting patrols around the area and a dog squad could also be called in to search for the man.

Investigations continue.

EARLIER 6.30PM: A 25-YEAR-OLD man has been flown to the Sunshine Coast University Hospital in a stable condition after receiving "gunshot wounds to his leg" on a property north of Gympie.

Maryborough CIB, multiple police cars and three ambulance units rushed to Talegalla Weir at Bauple just after 3pm, responding to reports a man had been seriously injured.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said the man was flown to hospital shortly after 6pm by rescue helicopter, being treated for gunshot wounds.

It's not yet clear what type of gun was used, or if another person was responsible for the shooting.

A Queensland Police Media spokeswoman confirmed an incident did occur and that they were investigating.

"Police are still making inquiries," the spokeswoman said.

More details to come.