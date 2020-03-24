Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The Australian Army has been tasked with helping the NT Police man the Territory’s borders.
The Australian Army has been tasked with helping the NT Police man the Territory’s borders.
News

Army brought in to man NT borders

by JUDITH AISTHORPE, judith.aisthorpe@news.com.au
24th Mar 2020 8:20 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

The Australian Army will on Monday send out troops to man the Territory's borders as the country cracks down on interstate travel.

These will be small teams, helping police on the ground.

The ADF's role will be to set up camps at the checkpoints and provide medical assistance to conduct checks of people entering the NT.

From 4pm Tuesday, anyone who enters the NT will be forced to self-quarantine for 14 days or face a hefty fine of up to $62,800.

There will be exemptions for a limited group of people responsible for providing goods and essential services during the coronavirus pandemic.

All people considering travelling to the Northern Territory are strongly urged to reconsider the necessity for their travel.

All arrivals including Territory residents will be screened and, if deemed a non-essential visitor, will be told to self-isolate.

Arrival forms must be completed for everyone entering the Territory, including visitors and essential services.

Originally published as Army brought in to man NT borders

More Stories

army borders coronavirus northern territory

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        FESTIVAL ROLLED: Another iconic event cancelled

        premium_icon FESTIVAL ROLLED: Another iconic event cancelled

        News ‘We have a great community spirit out here and hope that will see us through these tough times.’

        Convicted drink-driver and hoon in court again

        premium_icon Convicted drink-driver and hoon in court again

        Crime ‘I may very well jail you’: Magistrate warns repeat offender.

        Scorpions skipper claims top runs for 2019/20 cricket season

        premium_icon Scorpions skipper claims top runs for 2019/20 cricket season

        Cricket Meet the South Burnett batsmen who averaged 51.20 runs per game in the South...

        OPINION: As the world shuts down, let’s open our hearts

        OPINION: As the world shuts down, let’s open our hearts

        Opinion How we can ensure the vulnerable are kept safe and fed during this confusing...

        • 24th Mar 2020 8:30 AM