Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Crime

Arrest after dramatic police chase ends on motorway

by Shiloh Payne
4th Oct 2020 12:36 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

 

The driver of a stolen luxury car has been arrested after they led police on a chase throughout northern Brisbane on Saturday.

A Queensland Police spokeswoman said one person was arrested after road spikes stopped the chase along the Southern Cross Way.

A police chase had broken out in Brisbane's north this morning. Picture: 7News
A police chase had broken out in Brisbane's north this morning. Picture: 7News


Residents in Brisbane's north reported seeing a white Mercedes involved in the chase in Clontarf around McDonnell Road, Duffield Road and Deagon Deviation.

It is unclear where the vehicle has been stolen from.

Police beside the seized stolen vehicle following the chase. Picture: 7News
Police beside the seized stolen vehicle following the chase. Picture: 7News


Originally published as Arrest after dramatic police chase ends on motorway

More Stories

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Paramedics rush to motorcycle crash in Bunya Mountains

        Premium Content Paramedics rush to motorcycle crash in Bunya Mountains

        News TWO people have been hospitalised following a motorcycle accident in the Bunya Mountains.

        LifeFlight helicopters attend two motorbike crashes

        Premium Content LifeFlight helicopters attend two motorbike crashes

        News Both crashes happened after 3pm yesterday afternoon.

        BIOSECURITY BREACH: Infested cattle escape onto farmers land

        Premium Content BIOSECURITY BREACH: Infested cattle escape onto farmers land

        News WOMAN and company charged after transporting tick-infested cattle along the Warrego...

        Child airlifted to hospital after serious fall from horse

        Premium Content Child airlifted to hospital after serious fall from horse

        Breaking A South Burnett child has been flown to hospital after sustaining serious injuries...