ARSON: Car allegedly set alight following family feud

A man charged with setting a car on fire has applied for bail before Kingaroy Court. File Photo.

A family feud erupted in flames when a vehicle was allegedly set alight by Matthew Alan Butler, a court heard.

Applying before Kingaroy Magistrates Court via video, Butler sought bail for the alleged arson and a further eight charges, including assaulting a police officer, two counts of committing a public nuisance, two counts of making unnecessary noise or smoke, obstructing police, and possessing drugs and drug utensils.

The defendant was represented by Jay Rose from Rosegold legal.

Ms Rose said due to a lengthy battle with mental illness, which he is now receiving treatment for, her client has no recollection of the night of the alleged arson.

Turning to the evidence supplied by the prosecution, Mr Rose said the Crown has provided a witness statement, which alleges a personal identification was made.

“As your honour will see, there was no identification made of the defendant. There was simply a figure, who after setting the car alight drove down the road to the driveway of the defendant,” she said.

“There are no other witnesses. There are some neighbours who gave evidence about the defendant driving around.”

Ms Rose said it is her understanding that no forensic evidence has been produced which indicates the defendant can be tied to the vehicle.

“A jerry can was seized from his property, however in my submission that is a very common item on a larger property,” she said.

Being in a show cause situation, Ms Rose said she is aware the objection to bail is based on a risk of reoffending, however Butler has no history in relation to arson.

Butler has now spent about five months in pre sentence custody.

“He is in a show cause and an unacceptable risk to the community,” police prosecutor Sergeant Pepe Gangemi said.

Sergeant Gangemi said the defendant has a personal connection to the witnesses and is “connected by marriage” to the victim of the arson.

Noting Butler’s ongoing feud with the victim of the arson, Magistrate Sinclair said this “makes a fairly strong circumstantial case that it was he who lit the fire”.

Magistrate Sinclair said he was not satisfied the defendant had shown cause, however an incoming mental health report may change the circumstances.

The case will be mentioned at Kingaroy Magistrates Court on February 15.

