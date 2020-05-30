Menu
ASADA is looking at Bronson Xerri’s family in a criminal doping probe.
Crime

ASADA targets NRL star’s family

by Zac Rayson
30th May 2020 9:56 AM

ASADA has turned its attention to the family of Cronulla Sharks youngster Bronson Xerri as it continues to investigate his positive drugs test.

Xerri has been stood down by the club after returning a positive A-sample to four banned substances - exogenous testosterone, androsterone, etiocholanolone and 5b-androstane-3a, 17b-diol.

The test was conducted following a tip-off last November, leaving Xerri facing a potential ban of up to four years if his B sample confirms the doping violation.

But the ASADA investigation is now focused on potential criminal links to the distribution of those banned substances, according to The Sydney Morning Herald, with Xerri's family in the spotlight.

The Herald reports that Xerri's 28-year-old brother Troy was sentenced to five years imprisonment in 2014 over drugs charges.

Troy was one of eight men initially charged with drugs supply in 2012, with police raiding a number of premises in Merrylands, Greystanes, Ermington and Granville.

The report claims police found a range of illegal substances, including steroids, valium and xanax (prescription drugs), as well as ammunition, a bayonet knife, and over $50,000 in cash.

Troy fronted Parramatta Local Court on charges of supplying a commercial quantity of a prohibited drug and take part in supply of a prohibited drug, and was jailed for a non-parole term of two years and six months.

The Fairfax report also states ASADA attempted to make contact with Xerri's family on Friday to no avail.

The investigators also confiscated Bronson's phone earlier this week, though it has since been returned.

