Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Chief Medical Officer Professor Brendan Murphy said the quarantine period was under review.
Chief Medical Officer Professor Brendan Murphy said the quarantine period was under review.
Health

Asymptomatic people to be tested for virus

by Gavin Fernando
27th Apr 2020 4:27 PM

Health authorities have again expanded their coronavirus testing capabilities with plans to test asymptomatic people for the virus.

Chief Medical Officer Brendan Murphy told reporters this afternoon health and aged care workers would be the first priority for asymptomatic testing.

"We have just had a meeting of the health protection principle committee and we are talking about significantly expanding testing across the country," he said.

"Including, for the first time, we will start testing for asymptomatic people to try and be absolutely sure that we are capturing every case that we can and we are not missing cases.

"We don't think we are missing significant numbers of cases in Australia, but if we are going to consider at the National Cabinet in a few weeks time the relaxation of distancing measures, we have to be so well-prepared."

coronaviruspromo

Australia has now recorded over 6700 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 3004 in New South Wales, 1350 in Victoria, 1033 in Queensland, 438 in South Australia, 549 in Western Australia, 212 in Tasmania, 106 in the Australian Capital Territory and 28 in the Northern Territory. A total of 83 deaths have been recorded nationally.

More Stories

coronavirus covid-19 editors picks health outbreak pandemic testing

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        TRAFFICKING TRIO: More evidence in to Burnett drug op revealed

        premium_icon TRAFFICKING TRIO: More evidence in to Burnett drug op...

        News Prosecution submitted the grandma has a history of over 30 drug offences dating back to 1988.

        Rural Burnett properties rake in millions at auction

        premium_icon Rural Burnett properties rake in millions at auction

        Property One North Burnett property took the crown for the biggest sale at this online...

        Servicing region’s hunting needs at an affordable price

        premium_icon Servicing region’s hunting needs at an affordable price

        News Jack and Ken Stead are passionate about suppling the South Burnett with high...

        St Mary’s school captains share respect for Anzacs

        premium_icon St Mary’s school captains share respect for Anzacs

        News School captains Elizabeth Watson and Kyron Clegg worked with staff to create a...