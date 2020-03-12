Athletes set to represent Nanango at state titles

STATE CHAMPS: Selina Birch, Harrison Weil and Kirsten O'Connor ready to represent Nanango at the up and coming state little athletic titles. (Picture: Tristan Evert)

STATE CHAMPS: Selina Birch, Harrison Weil and Kirsten O'Connor ready to represent Nanango at the up and coming state little athletic titles. (Picture: Tristan Evert)

SIX LITTLE athletes are set to represent Nanango at the up and coming state little athletics championships in Brisbane on March 13–15.

Despite rain forcing regionals to be moved to the Sunshine Coast University, these athletes took it in their stride all qualifying for various events.

Sisters Hannah and Kirsten O’Connor both qualified for the 800m race and Kirsten said she is looking forward to competing with some of the states best.

“I have been doing little athletics since I was seven and I think it’s a great way to have fun and keep fit,” O’Connor said.

“I love helping the younger athletes coming up and getting them interested in athletics.

“I have three sisters and we all train together and really help each other improve in different events.”

Another pair of siblings representing the Nanango club are Harrison and Cooper Weil.

Harrison said he is pretty excited to be going to state again.

“I have competed in the state little athletics a few times and I'm really exited to be heading back again,” Weil said.

“I’ve been doing little athletics for about three years and got into it because I had a few mates doing it.

“It’s a good sport to get me out of the house and I get to stay fit and see my friends.”

Harrison will be competing in the 100m hurdles, triple jump, javelin, long jump and discuss, with his brother Cooper competing in the shot put and 800m run.

No stranger to the athletics track is Selina Birch who said she is looking forward to having some fun at the state athletics competition.

“I started doing little athletics when I was in U8s because mum said she couldn't keep me still,” Birch said.

“I can’t wait to compete and have some fun, I’m feeling pretty confident I can do well.

“We train once a week at the Nanango High School and train for a variety of events.”

Birch will be competing in the U16 long jump and 400m run.

Also competing at the state little athletics will be Summer Millard in the 1500m race walk and run as well as the 400 and 800m runs.