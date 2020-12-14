Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A 36-year-old man has been charged with attempted murder following a shocking unit fire.
A 36-year-old man has been charged with attempted murder following a shocking unit fire.
Crime

Attempted murder charge following building fire

by Kara Sonter, Danielle O’Neal
14th Dec 2020 6:45 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A man has been charged with attempted murder following investigations into a building fire at Yeronga Sunday.

In the early hours of Sunday morning emergency services were called to a unit that was on fire in Cowper St.

A man has been charged after a fire took hold of a Yeronga unit block in the early hours of Sunday morning. Picture: Facebook/7News Brisbane
A man has been charged after a fire took hold of a Yeronga unit block in the early hours of Sunday morning. Picture: Facebook/7News Brisbane

Police evacuated neighbouring residents before the fire was brought under control.

Dutton Park detectives have since arrested a 36-year-old Mount Gravatt East man who has been charged with attempted murder (domestic violence offence), arson (domestic violence offence) and three counts of wilful damage.

A man has been charged after a fire took hold of a Yeronga unit block in the early hours of Sunday morning. Picture: Facebook/7News Brisbane
A man has been charged after a fire took hold of a Yeronga unit block in the early hours of Sunday morning. Picture: Facebook/7News Brisbane

He will appear in Brisbane Magistrates Court tomorrow.

Police said an investigation into the blaze was continuing.

Emergency accommodation has been arranged for residents of the building.

*For 24-hour domestic violence support call the national hotline 1800RESPECT on 1800 737 732 or MensLine on 1800 600 636.

Originally published as Attempted murder charge following building fire

attempted murder crime police violence

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        How a Tik Tok brought a former Burnett bikie to justice

        Premium Content How a Tik Tok brought a former Burnett bikie to justice

        Crime A FORMER Finks OMCG member has learned the hard way to always think twice before posting to social media.

        Burnett police urging drivers to stay safe these holidays

        Premium Content Burnett police urging drivers to stay safe these holidays

        Community Ahead of the festive season, police are urging drivers to stay safe so their...

        Ongoing impacts of COVID cancels another Burnett event

        Premium Content Ongoing impacts of COVID cancels another Burnett event

        Community For the first time in seven years, a Burnett festival has been cancelled due to...

        Kingaroy library closed due to damage from wild weather

        Premium Content Kingaroy library closed due to damage from wild weather

        Council News The Kingaroy library has been forced to close after recent weather caused damage to...