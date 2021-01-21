Au revoir: Frenchman deported over illegal rave

A French national has been booted out of the country after organising a new year bush rave in breach of COVID-19 laws.

A French national has been removed from the country for his part in a rave in a Queensland state forest, just days before Brisbane's lockdown on January 8.

The illegal rave, which took place from December 31 to January 2, was held in the Gallangowan State Forest between Jimna and Goomeri, southwest of Gympie.

Thousands of people attended and left rubbish and human waste everywhere, according to residents and those who manage the land.

In a statement, Australian Border Force confirmed it had booted the Frenchman out of country on Tuesday, after he spent several days in detention.

"The ABF will not tolerate non-citizens who choose to engage in criminal activity or behaviour of concern, particularly with respect to COVID-19 restrictions which can have a devastating flow on effect for our community," Acting Commander for ABF Enforcement Steven Darby said.

"We hope this sends a strong message to others who think they can arrange or participate in reckless activities of this kind.

"The ABF will continue to collaborate with state, territory and Commonwealth partner agencies on these matters and will act decisively to protect the community from the risk of harm posed by non-citizens breaching COVID-19 restrictions."

It comes as authorities revealed their concern yesterday over another "full moon party" being planned in the Gympie region this weekend.

Police have urged anyone with information to come forward, as the location of the events are often only published hours prior.

In May 2020, Operation Baritone was established by the ABF to support state, territory and Commonwealth partner agencies in ensuring non-citizens are complying with Government regulations on mandatory quarantine, self-isolation and social distancing in order to minimise the spread of COVID-19.

As a result of this operation, there have been 24 field enforcement activities, 335 warnings issued, 15 notices of intention to consider visa cancellation and eight cancelled visas.

Originally published as Au revoir: Frenchman deported over illegal rave