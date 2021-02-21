Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login

Australian Open’s awkward anthem blunder ahead of men’s final
Tennis

Aus Open’s awkward anthem blunder

by Nic Savage
21st Feb 2021 6:46 PM | Updated: 7:35 PM

Australian singer-songwriter Gordi has been panned after making an awkward blunder during the Australian Open men’s singles final pre-match ceremony, singing incorrect lyrics for the national anthem.

Instead of singing “For we are one and free” in the second line, she recited the former lyric “For we are young and free”, which was scrapped seven weeks ago.

LIVE BLOG: Australian Open men’s final

On New Year’s Eve, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said Governor-General David Hurley had agreed to the federal government’s recommendation to amend the anthem.

“During the past year, we have showed once again the indomitable spirit of Australians and the united effort that has always enabled us to prevail as a nation. It is time to ensure this great unity is reflected more fully in our national anthem,” Mr Morrison said.

“Also, while Australia as a modern nation may be relatively young, our country’s story is ancient, as are the stories of the many First Nations peoples whose stewardship we rightly acknowledge and respect.

“In the spirit of unity, it is only right that we ensure our national anthem reflects this truth and shared appreciation.”

It was the first modification to the anthem since the Hawke government in 1984, when it was changed from God Save the Queen to Advance Australia Fair.

Despite the change, Gordi sang the outdated lyric at Rod Laver Arena on Sunday evening, and the error unfortunately didn’t go unnoticed.

Unlike most performances of the national anthem, the 28-year-old sang without any accompanying music, her a cappella rendition echoing around the iconic venue.

She also recited the national anthem ahead of Saturday evening’s women’s final at the same venue.

— with Sam Clench

Originally published as Aus Open’s awkward anthem blunder

More Stories

australian anthem australian open editors picks tennis

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Drunk driver has suspended sentence extended for second time

        Premium Content Drunk driver has suspended sentence extended for second time

        Crime A drunk driver who caused his passenger to have permanent brain damage has had his sentence extended for a series of breaches.

        Woman wakes to father raping her in living room

        Premium Content Woman wakes to father raping her in living room

        Crime A South Burnett man will spend years locked up after raping daughter

        How to best receive Burnett news in wake of Facebook ban

        How to best receive Burnett news in wake of Facebook ban

        News Facebook has banned Australian publishers from posting news on their pages – but...

        11 musical instruments missing from Wondai State School

        Premium Content 11 musical instruments missing from Wondai State School

        Crime Police are on the hunt for an unknown person who allegedly broke into a South...