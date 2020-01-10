Aussie actor, model dies at 27

Harry Hains, an Australian model and actor who starred in American Horror Story: Hotel and The OA, has died aged 27 after battling mental health issues, his mother confirmed today.

Harry's mother, actress Jane Badler, described him as "a brilliant spark shone bright too short a time" in an Instagram post confirming his death on Thursday.

"He was 27 and had the world at his feet," Jane, best known for her roles in NBC sci-fi series V, Falcon Crest and a brief stint on Neighbours, wrote.

"But sadly he struggled with mental illness and addiction. A brilliant spark shone bright too short a time … I will miss you, Harry, every day of my life."

While his cause of death is unknown, Harry had previously opened up about suffering from a "serious sleeping disorder" from a young age, revealing that he had "self-destructive" tendencies.

In the same March 2019 interview with Boys by Girls magazine, Harry identified as gender fluid.

"I know that I am born male but I don't think I represent what it means to be a man," he said.

"I believe we should be whatever we want. It gets kind of confusing when we start labelling ourselves so I try to stay away from labels."

The Melbourne-born star was also a musician performing under the name, ANTIBOY, an alter ego he described as a "gender fluid robot from the future".

His death comes just days after he posted an inspiring New Year message on his own page, vowing to "stay present to enjoy each & every moment" in 2020.

Harry was raised in Melbourne, Australia, where he studied briefly before deciding to move to London to pursue modelling and acting.

He later moved to New York, before settling in Los Angeles.

Speaking of his upbringing, he said: "I grew up in Melbourne and I had a very open and accepting family. Dating someone of either sex didn't make a difference to me."

Harry's mother, Jane, was born in the US but settled in Australia after marrying businessman Stephen Hains.