Aussie netball captain quits Aussie competition

Diamonds captain Caitlin Bassett has quit Super Netball and will play in New Zealand, walking away from the Giants after a mutual decision to move on.

Benched by her club late during the 2020 season, Bassett has walked out with one year left on her contract and linked with the Waikato Bay of Plenty Magic in the Kiwi domestic competition.

Recently picked in the national squad, which won't play any matches until next year, Bassett said she was moving to New Zealand to get the court time she couldn't get in Australia.

She said her time at the Giants didn't pan out "as anticipated" and the parting of ways was amicable.

"I've had great conversations with key people within the Diamonds programs, and we all agree that court time is essential for my development," she said.

"My time with the Giants didn't play out as anticipated, and I guess that's just sport sometimes.

"My intention is to be a key part of our Birmingham Commonwealth Games team in 2022, and I'm looking forward to continuing to work with the squad while playing for the Waikato Bay of Plenty Magic next year.

"I couldn't be more excited to head to New Zealand and join the Magic. To experience the game in another country and play alongside and against some of the world's best netballers is a really exciting challenge and valuable experience for me.

"I'm sad to say goodbye to the Giants, and I'd like to thank my teammates, the coaching staff, corporate partners and all of the fans for their continued support, and I wish them all of the best for next season."

Giants coach Julie Fitzgerald said it was best for Bassett to "explore other opportunities".

"Caitlin and I had some open and honest discussions at the back half of the season, and we both agree that the time is right for her to explore other opportunities," she said.

"Caitlin has made an enormous contribution to netball in this country, and I think she'll thoroughly enjoy the environment of Magic and netball in New Zealand. We thank Caitlin for her contribution to growing Giants Netball and wish her all the best in the next chapter of her career."



Caitlin Bassett’s time at the Giants “didn’t work out” (Photo by Ian Hitchcock/Getty Images)

Bassett was named in the 2020/2021 national squad by new Diamonds head coach Stacey Marinkovich last month and will remain part of the team.

"While we are disappointed that Caitlin has decided to leave our domestic competition, we acknowledge and value her contribution to the league over many years and respect her decision to move to the New Zealand competition," Marinkovich said.

"Caitlin is a valued member of the Origin Diamonds squad, and we look forward to working with her and the rest of the group as we prepare for the resumption of international competition in 2021."

Originally published as Aussie captain quits Aussie competition