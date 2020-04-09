Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Aussie COVID-19 death toll hits 51

9th Apr 2020 7:49 AM

South Australia has recorded its third coronavirus fatality, bringing the national death toll to 51.

"Sadly, a 76-year-old man from regional South Australia passed away last night from COVID-19 in the Royal Adelaide Hospital," SA Health said in a statement.

"The man acquired COVID-19 in the Barossa Valley. His passing is the third death in SA from COVID-19. Our thoughts are with his family and friends."

 

More to come

More Stories

Show More
australia coronavirus covid-19 death toll editors picks

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘We are all in this together’: Year 12 students in limbo

        premium_icon ‘We are all in this together’: Year 12 students in limbo

        Education Vice-captain said it’s a challenging time for students, and urges peers to stay connected.

        No celebrations despite victory over coal mine

        premium_icon No celebrations despite victory over coal mine

        News ‘We worry we might have to fight this again some day.’

        Little athletes rewarded for big year

        premium_icon Little athletes rewarded for big year

        Athletics Despite the Nanango Little Athletics club having to do their presentation online, a...

        Suspect on the run as police block off road access

        premium_icon Suspect on the run as police block off road access

        Crime Police urgently seek for witnesses to come forward with information.