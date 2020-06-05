Aussie jailed for child sex abuse in Java

Dustin Linklater has been found guilty of sexually abusing a 14-year-old boy. Picture: Lukman S.Bintoro

A Darwin man has been sentenced to seven years jail for child sex abuse on the Indonesian island of Java.

Dustin Linklater, a 40-year-old restaurant worker from Wagaman in Darwin's northern suburbs, was found guilty of sexually abusing a 14-year-old boy in the south Java region of Banguwangi in August last year.

Linklater was accused of sexually abusing the boy orally as many as five times and paying the teen IDR100,000 ($11).

Chief judge Ms Nova Flory Bunda found the Australian guilty of breaching article 82 paragraph 1 and article 76E of the Indonesia Child Protection Law that aim to protect children from being persuaded to commit 'obscene acts' or for adults to commit such acts with minors of the same sex.

Australian Dustin Linklater, left, has been sentenced to seven years jail in Bali. Picture: Lukman S.Bintoro

Linklater was sentenced to seven years jail, reduced by 10 months already spent in custody. He faced a maximum penalty of 15 years.

Linklater was also fined IDR 20 million ($2100) and faces an additional six months jail if he fails to pay.

"The defendant's actions have damaged the child's future," said Judge Bunda.

During the trial police tendered evidence that included mobile phones, 30 condoms, lubricant oil, strong drugs, bedsheets and pillows.

The court heard that Linklater, who regularly took holidays in Bali and Java, had rented a house in the Javanese village of Bubuk in February 2019.

He had met the teen at a nearby water park and tourist hub and invited him to his house where they watched pornographic videos on a mobile phone.

The Australian’s lawyer says he will appeal the verdict. Picture: Lukman S.Bintoro

The boy's parents made a report to police and a subsequent medical examination of the teenager showed significant swelling of his vital organs.

"The defendant Dustin Linklater has been legitimately and convincingly proven guilty of committing a crime. The defendant committed tricks, carried out a series of lies and persuaded a child to commit obscene acts as regulated in article 82 paragraph 1 and article 76E of the Indonesia Child Protection Law.

"The defendant Dustin Linklater is sentenced to seven years jail reduced for time spent in detention," Judge Bunda said.

The Australian's lawyer Mochamad Zaeni will appeal the verdict.

"Our client denies committing the crime. The results of the examination also stated there were no signs of sexual violence in the anus of the victim but the prosecutor still used the examination as evidence at the trial. The verdict does not give a sense of justice for my client," Mr Zaeni said.

