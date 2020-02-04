Aussie makes history on America’s Got Talent

Hans has made it through to the AGT: The Champions grand final.

An Australian performer has made history on America's Got Talent: The Champions.

Hans, a self-proclaimed international superstar, sex symbol, accordionist and Berlin boy wonder, has become the first Aussie to make it through to the show's grand final.

More than seven million viewers in the US tuned in to see Hans perform Bang Bang by Jessie J, Ariana Grande and Nicki Minaj in the semi-final show.

"I shouldn't have loved that, but I did love it," said notoriously grumpy judge Simon Cowell after the performance.

The episode is set to air on Foxtel's Fox8 at 7.30pm this Saturday.

After his stellar performance, news.com.au was lucky enough to score an interview with the international superstar.

You're the first Australian act make it through to the grand final. How does that feel?

It feels surprising and amazing. But let me just ask … Australian? Here we go again! I would expect more truth in journalism from the Murdoch media frankly! This is like Russell Crowe and the pavlova all over again. I know that you Australians like to clutch on to anyone who becomes a star, but let me say once and for all I am a proud German. I am, of course, flattered that you so desperately want me as one of your own, however. I guess I should take it as a compliment.

The AGT judges are Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum, Howie Mandel and Alesha Dixon. Which one is the hardest to impress?

Well, Simon has been a little frosty to me this time around which is surprising because in my season in 2018, he loved me. But that's the ageing process I guess. He recently turned 60, so maybe he forgets that he really loves me. It's so sad. They always say the memory is the first thing to go.

I also think some of Simon's attitude has a lot to do with the current state of global politics. I mean, a British man hating on a European? This is Brexit in action if you ask me. Then again, it could just be down to him recently converting to veganism. I mean, have you ever met a vegan who actually knows how to have fun?

Hans performing on America's Got Talent: The Champions.

Have you attempted any Tonya Harding antics behind the scenes to make it through to the grand final?

Oh, the only Tonya Harding antics you'll get with me are from my mother. Just like Tonya, I do have a brutal stage mother waiting in the wings, just minus the parrot. She is a pusher, my mother, but I need her because she also sews my costumes, so what can I do? I'm trapped. It's almost Stockholm syndrome.

As for me, if I'm going to sabotage anyone, I'm going to go more for the Elizabeth Berkley in Showgirls approach. Beware of glass beads and empty staircases is all I will say.

Who are you up against in the grand final and how do you rate your chances?

I think the only competition really is from myself. As I've done for most of my life, I prefer not to think of others. They keep referring to the other performers as my "competitors". I prefer to call them my "support acts".

What's next for Hans after AGT?

Straight after AGT I start my brand new show Haus Of Hans: Disco Spektakulär, which is premiering at the Adelaide Fringe Festival in February before heading to the Melbourne Comedy Festival in March with tickets available at www.hansofficial.com (thanks for asking). And there's also a few big surprises coming up. So it's safe to say, you won't be getting rid of me in a hurry. I am like cabaret's answer to the coronavirus.