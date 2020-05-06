Aussie man found dead in Bali hotel room

A Sydney man has been found dead in a hotel room in Bali.

The body of Christopher Steven Tolley, 48, from Bankstown, was discovered by housekeeping staff at the Fave Hotel in the holiday island's famous tourist hotspot of Seminyak.

Mr Tolley was due to check out of the popular budget hotel on Tuesday before noon, however, he failed to turn up at reception to process his departure, prompting staff to check his room.

Sydney man Christopher Steven Tolley was found dead in a Bali hotel room. Picture: Supplied

He had been staying alone at the Seminyak hotel since March 31.

According to Kuta police, hotel management sent a member of the house keeping team to room 158, which had a 'Do Not Disturb' sign hung on the door, when the body was discovered lying unresponsive on the bed.

Mr Tolley's room had been locked from the inside rendering the hotel's master key useless. The hotel's general manager, Oka Budi Cahyani ordered the engineering staff to gain access to the dead man's room through a window via a neighbouring room.

Bali authorities in the hotel room of Christopher Steven Tolley. Picture: Supplied

Mrs Cahyani, saw the body on the bed - through parted curtains - and called to him multiple times before she reported the incident to Kuta police shortly after midday.

Bali's COVID-19 Task Force (SAR) arrived in full PPE to take the body to the island's main hospital - Sanglah hospital - in Denpasar.

The Sydney man was staying at the popular Fave Hotel in Seminyak. Picture: Supplied

Chief detective of Kuta police, Mr Bagus Nagara Baranacita said that multiple witnesses from the hotel were still being interviewed.

"We are still checking some of the witnesses and waiting for the results from the forensic team about the cause of the death," Mr Baranacita said.

