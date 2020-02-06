Aussie stabbed in Maldives terror attack

An Aussie is one of three people who has been stabbed in the Maldives with police arresting a trio they say are 'suspected extremists'.

A trio of "suspected extremists" has been arrested in the Maldives over the alleged stabbing of three foreigners in the idyllic island nation.

In a statement, the Maldives Police Service confirmed it was investigating "an act of violence perpetrated by suspected extremists against three foreign nationals'' on Tuesday night after 7pm.

The ABC reports the Australian man, hospitalised after the attack, is 44. Two Chinese nationals have also been hospitalised.

There has been a case of stabbing in Hulhumale’ tonight. Victims are 2 males from China and 1 male from Australia. The victims were taken to the hospital by some members of the public and are undergoing treatment now. The police are investigating this serious matter. — Maldives Police (@PoliceMv) February 4, 2020

The incident happened on Hulhumale, an island in the north atoll of the Maldives and just north of Male.

The Maldives, an archipelago in the Indian Ocean southwest of India, is popular with tourists but has also had problems with Islamic extremism.

"We are continuously monitoring the status of the victims of this heinous attack,'' the police said.

"Their condition is reported to be stable.

"We are also establishing the validity of a video circulating on social media claiming to be related to this attack.

"The Maldives Police Service is working closely with all relevant stakeholders in this matter and assures the public of our continued efforts to ensure the safety and security of all those in Maldives.''

