Aussie star faces shock retirement at 30

A report from America claims NBA and Australian Boomers star Matthew Dellavedova could be forced into an early retirement.

Matthew Dellavedova is determined to keep playing despite a serious concussion that has reportedly put early retirement on the table.

The point guard affectionately known as Delly, who has been a key member of the Australian national team and spent seven seasons in the NBA, is still battling the after-effects of a major concussion in the Cleveland Cavaliers' pre-season opener on December 12.

In an article headlined "Matthew Dellavedova fighting to save his career after serious concussion", The Athletic reports the 30-year-old is "still experiencing problematic symptoms that are preventing him from ramping up workouts in any real capacity" and "retirement was on the table, if not likely".

Dellavedova responded to the report by posting a message to Twitter on Saturday.

"Retirement is not on my mind at all right now. Only focus is getting healthy and back with the boys to help make a playoff push. Cavs are playing good basketball and I'm definitely looking forward to being a part of what is getting built here," he wrote.

"Injuries are frustrating but it's a temporary setback and I'm looking forward to coming back from this better than before. Thank you and appreciate the well wishes."

Dellavedova, who enjoyed a remarkable run in the spotlight in the Cavs' defeat to the Golden State Warriors in the 2015 NBA Finals where he was left to support LeBron James in a team missing Kyrie Irving and Kevin Love to injury, missed the last 16 games of the 2018-19 season after suffering a concussion.

But he was back playing for the Boomers that off-season and is looking to continue his love of representing the green and gold after being named to his third Olympics squad ahead of the Tokyo Games.

Dellavedova was Australia's starting point guard in Rio in 2016 but his role in Tokyo remained to be seen and would depend on Ben Simmons' availability and coach Brian Goorjian's plans for his starting five.

Delly signed a one-year $2.1 million deal with the Cavs for this season but has so far been forced to watch their surprising start to the season from the sidelines.

"He's taking steps but they're small steps," Cavs coach JB Bickerstaff said three weeks ago when asked about Dellavedova's progress.

"With the history that he has, with the concussions, we're taking every precaution that we possibly can to make sure that he's gonna be fully recovered first before we do anything with him."

The Athletic reports there is no pressure coming from the Cavs for Dellavedova to retire.

