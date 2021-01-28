Aussie teen baffled by ‘weird’ US fact

It's a household item that every Australian home has, so you might be surprised to learn it's not a common appliance in the United States.

In a TikTok video that's been viewed more than 100,000 times Kaila Smith, from Adelaide, South Australia, revealed the things that baffle her most about America - with the lack of electric kettles making the list.

The 19-year-old student has never been to the US but shared the facts she's learnt about the country that she says are "confusing".

"None of you own a kettle for some reason," Kaila said.

This Aussie teen was baffled by the fact that Americans don't have kettles. Picture: TikTok.

Kaila's TikTok video soon got hundreds of comments from people who were equally as baffled by the lack of kettles.

"Wait they don't have a kettle in their house?" one person asked.

"The kettle one is always funny to me, I don't think Australians will let that one go," another said.

"The kettle one got me," one comment read, while another branded it "weird".

Americans don't commonly use electric kettles because of lower voltage levels found in homes.

In the United States homes only have a voltage of 100-127, while other countries such as Australia houses have voltages of 220 to 240 volts, Business Insider reported

Americans use stovetop kettles.

That wasn't the only baffling fact Kaila had uncovered about America, saying she found the same-colour money confusing and that taxes weren't included in the listed price for items, instead calculated when you went to pay for an item.

She also wasn't that keen on the tipping culture.

"I also don't understand the whole tipping thing and minimum wages are so low for some reason," Kaila said.

The huge portion sizes appeared to be of concern to the teen as the country is known for its "massive" servings.

Kaila also didn't understand the obsession with Starbucks coffee.

"Why is Starbucks like the best thing in America, I swear no-one in Australia drinks that stuff," she added.

Kaila said she was also confused by the public toilets having "gaps that are so big a person could just see what you're doing".

The teen ended the video by saying that people from the US "act as if there is no other country apart from yours which is kinda funny but kinda not".

Australians that had travelled to the US also agreed with Kaila's points, saying that US money was "so confusing" and the obsession with Starbucks was surprising.

"Majority of Australia's coffee shops are better than Starbucks," one person wrote.

"Even our Nescafe Blend 43 is better than Starbucks," another commented.

Originally published as Aussie teen baffled by 'weird' US fact

