Aussie-themed Masked Singer reveal keeps fans guessing

Fans have been speculating about the mystery celebrity behind the latest Masked Singer Australia costume reveal as The Frillneck made his outlandish social media debut.

In the latest reveal from producers of the hit Ten reality show, fans were treated to another staggering costume.



This time, the theme was Australiana - a fact that didn't go unnoticed by one fan who predicted that the mystery star behind the mask was Robert Irwin.

As The Frillneck made his dramatic debut with a showman's attitude, another fan on Instagram predicted that it was Savage Garden frontman Darren Hayes.

The Frillneck is the latest character reveal.

Fans will be kept guessing as the celebs battle for victory by hitting the stage and belting out some classic tunes.

Season three's line-up of characters is The Dragonfly, The Hammerhead, the Kitten, The Wizard, The Frillneck, The Sloth, The Cactus, The Goldfish, The Bushranger, The Queen, The Puppet and The Echidna.

Fans are speculating about The Masked Singer Australia.

On Monday, fans were in a whirl after the first jaw-dropping costume reveal from the hit reality show's upcoming new season.

In a video shared on Instagram, a mystery celeb disguised as The Dragonfly strutted their stuff and showed off the character's dazzling costume and elaborate mask.

The star appeared to channel Beyonce with some serious diva-like moves in the colourful preview of season three of the smash-hit singing show.

The diva-like Dragonfly struts her stuff.

The video begins with a shot of sky-high glam rock platform boots.

As the camera panned up, revealing electric blue leggings, the bejewelled wings of The Dragonfly were shown in all their glory.

The mystery celebrity then teased viewers by appeared to lift the heavy mask off before the camera cut away.

The jaw-dropping wings of The Dragonfly are a work of art.

The mystery celebrity appears to lift the heavy mask.



Season two of The Masked Singer Australia is coming soon to Network 10, Win Network and 10 Play.

Originally published as Aussie-themed Masked Singer reveal keeps fans guessing