Costa Victoria cruise ship. Picture: Supplied
Costa Victoria cruise ship. Picture: Supplied
Travel

Aussies on cruise ship fear being ‘left to die’

by Megan Palin
20th Mar 2020 4:52 AM

Aussies on a cruise ship abroad fear being "left to die" in coronavirus-ravaged Italy as the vessel makes its way to the country where they may not be able to get medical treatment.

It's understood there are several elderly Australians onboard the Costa Victoria, which the operator Costa Cruises has confirmed is set to sail into port in Venice on March 28 - when passengers will be "advised" to leave the ship.

Almost 30,000 cases of coronavirus have been recorded in Italy - and nearly 3000 deaths.

Australia now has 709 confirmed cases of COVID-19, with 307 in New South Wales, 150 in Victoria, 144 in Queensland, 42 in South Australia, 52 in Western Australia, 10 in Tasmania, three in the Australian Capital Territory and one in the Northern Territory.

READ MORE: Australia's confirmed coronavirus cases, deaths and recoveries

 

Six people have died - one in Western Australia and five in New South Wales - and 43 have recovered.

Megan Palin

But many of them, and their families at home, fear their health will be put at serious risk.

Originally published as Aussies on cruise ship fear being 'left to die'

