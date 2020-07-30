Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Bullzye sells country clothing and accessories.
Bullzye sells country clothing and accessories.
Business

Australian company buys out liquidated Bullzye business

Vanessa Jarrett
, vanessa.jarrett@capnews.com.au
30th Jul 2020 12:06 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

BULLZYE lovers will soon see a return of the country clothing and accessories brand as Thomas Cook Boot and Clothing Co. has come in to save the day.

Bullzye went into liquidation in March with more than $1.5 million owing to unsecured creditors.

The liquidation saw the closure of the five physical Queensland stores, Rockhampton, Townsville, Toowoomba, Bundaberg and Mackay and the warehouse for online orders at Murrarie.

It has been announced this week Thomas Cook Boot and Clothing Co. has bought the business.

The price of this sale could not be disclosed.

READ HERE: HUGE ANNOUNCEMENT IN BULLZYE BRAND LIQUIDATION

Thomas Cook Boot and Clothing Co winter season collection.
Thomas Cook Boot and Clothing Co winter season collection.

Thomas Cook Boot and Clothing Co. is Australia's largest family-owned country clothing company.

Thomas Cook began making boots in Melbourne in 1924 and since then the brand has grown and is now under the guidance of grandson Murray Cook.

The business, along with its branded products from clothing, accessories and homewares, stocks other brands including Hard Slog, Pure Western, Froggers, Wrangler and Twisted X.

It will now add Bullzye to its range, buying the liquidated company in mid-2020.

READ HERE: AGRICULTURAL LIQUID FERTILISER MANUFACTURING SHED PROPOSED

READ HERE: INTERNATIONAL VISITORS STILL ON THE CARDS FOR BEEF 2021

Managing director Murray Cook saw the news of the Bullzye liquidation through The Morning Bulletin's article and approached the liquidators to purchase the company.

"It's a brand I have always loved," he said.

"It great to take it into our fold and to manage it and get the brand back out there."

The company is now looking for wholesalers to stock the Bullzye brand.

There will not be a return of the physical stores.

"We are wholesalers to 1500 resellers throughout Australia," Mr Cook said.

"It's the business model we work on, we would rather support our resellers through our local towns and rather people shop in locals towns."

Mr Cook said the brand would expand.

Thomas Cook Boot and Clothing Co. has nine sales representatives who this week started showing the Bullzye brand to resellers.

The first stock of retail will be released in November.

The traditional range of Bullzye stock will be available from tees, singlets, tanks, mud flaps, stickers and more.

Mr Cook said buyers could expect more products come next year.

He also noted the products would be of higher quality.

"Our releases will be tweaked versions of what has been available in the past," he said.

"It's still the classic Bullzye product, logos, we've taken that DNA and just reproduced it."

bullzye bullzyeliquidation notice liquidation rockhampton business thomas cook boot and clothing co tmbbusiness tmbliquidation
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      NSW records 18 new COVID cases

      NSW records 18 new COVID cases
      • 30th Jul 2020 12:27 PM

      Top Stories

        Top cop slams teens' 'deceitful, criminal behaviour'

        premium_icon Top cop slams teens' 'deceitful, criminal behaviour'

        News An “angry” Premier says two teens who travelled to Melbourne and contracted COVID-19 have put the lives of Queenslanders at risk, as three new cases were recorded...

        NAMED: All 44 people facing Nanango Court today

        premium_icon NAMED: All 44 people facing Nanango Court today

        Crime EVERY fortnight a number of people face Nanango Magistrates Court. Here is the full...

        South Burnett nurse Labor’s hope against Deb Frecklington

        premium_icon South Burnett nurse Labor’s hope against Deb Frecklington

        Politics Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk has announced who will be contesting the seat of...

        High alert: Cluster fears sweep city on edge

        premium_icon High alert: Cluster fears sweep city on edge

        News Families, business fear worst as new cases confirmed