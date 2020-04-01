Australian Derby strapper still calls Murgon home

Former Murgon strapper David Brown will work at the Australian Derby this weekend.

Former Murgon strapper David Brown will work at the Australian Derby this weekend.

DAVID Brown is preparing for a milestone weekend – he is taking Chain of Honour to the Australian Derby.

The former Murgon horse strapper has been in the business since the 1990s and has taken horses to races all over the country, including Golden Slippers.

Brown said the ultimate goal was the Melbourne Cup and he was confident Chain of Honour was the horse to get him there.

“Getting to the Melbourne Cup is certainly the goal, however the Australian Derby is one of the top races in Australia and is a bit of a stepping stone towards the Melbourne Cup,” Brown said.

“I’m really looking forward to the weekend and I genuinely think Chain of Honour is in with a chance to do well.

“It’s had a bit of bad luck in its last few starts and it’s sitting at big odds, but I think with a bit of luck it’s the horse that will take me to the Melbourne Cup.”

Trained by Gerald Ryan, the three-year-old thoroughbred finished the 2019/20 season with a first at Eagle Farm in December and a first at Hawkesbury back in August.

Brown said despite living in Penrith, he still called Murgon home.

“I moved to Murgon when I was a young boy and grew up playing footy and working at the local abattoir,” Brown said.

“My boss at the time asked if I wanted to go in on a horse and it ended up winning and my passion sparked from there.

“Murgon will always be home and I keep in contact with quite a few people in the South Burnett.”

Brown said if Chain of Honour did well at the Australian Derby he would donate $1000 of the winnings to the Murgon Mustangs Junior Rugby League Club.