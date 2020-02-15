Sunshine Coast MH370 widow finds love again

Danica Weeks has found love, again.

Six years ago her husband Paul, father of their two boys, was cruelly snatched from them when on March 8, 2014 he boarded a flight to China he was never supposed to take - the doomed MH370.

For the best part of six years Danica readily admits she was in a dark place, distraught the head of her family was somewhere, nowhere, lost in the Southern Indian Ocean and her boys Lincoln and Jack, then aged 4 and 11 months, would grow up without a dad.

She had always felt she was the luckiest woman alive when she met and married Paul, then it was suddenly over.

But a beaming Danica now says she got lucky again as she remarried today in a private ceremony on the Sunshine Coast with her boys, now aged nine and six years, by her side.

There was not a dry eye at the ceremony for this new love story.

Danic Weeks on her wedding day. Picture: Supplied

The wedding was in a private home with family and friends from New Zealand and Hawaii as well as across Australia. Lincoln played Wagner's Bridal Chorus (Here Comes the Bride) on the piano while Jack was the ring bearer.

Danica Weeks with new love John Crinion and her sons Lincoln and Jack. Picture: Sky News

"I say I'm like the luckiest and the unluckiest and the luckiest woman again," she told Sky News on the eve of her wedding, in their two-part documentary unravelling the mystery behind the MH370 tragedy due to air from this Wednesday.

"To find love, you know, some people don't find it the first time around, and I've been lucky to find it a second."

Lincoln played on the piano. Picture: Supplied

That second love is John Crinion, 44, a Sunshine Coast builder, the pair meeting on dating site eharmony about three years ago.

Danica had told her mum she was comfortable in the fact she was likely to be single forever, but had moved back to Queensland from Perth and was trying to connect with old friends. She found John who was local, the pair had mutual friends and could not believe they had never crossed paths at a Coolum party.

Danica says she’s a different person since meeting John. Picture: Sky News

But she admits she came with baggage and it all came out on the first date. To John, it didn't put him off as he wondered how such a beautiful person could have been through such tragedy and still be smiling.

"And that brought a lot of admiration for me towards that end and a real big need to meet the boys and figure out who they were and see what's happening in this world of Ms Weeks," he said.

Danica was engulfed in grief and a desire for answers since the March 2014 air disaster. She said she did not believe she would ever find someone, she had "built a wall" and almost pulled out of the idea of dating as she campaigned governments to find her husband and the other 238 people on board the lost flight; Paul had been booked on a Cathay Pacific flight but changed to Malaysia Airlines MH370 a day and a half earlier.

Then she saw John playing with the boys on the beach and realised she had changed.

She now calls him "her wall".

"I'm a different person, very, very different person. Sometimes I pinch myself and think 'Gee who was that girl beforehand?' But no, life's good and see now, I can see a future. And that's been something I haven't had for six years," she said.

Danica Weeks with her first husband Paul who was on flight MH370 when it vanished. Picture: Supplied

For his part, John knows he has a duty for the family.

"It is difficult to know that there's always going to be that factor that for the boys, not just Dan, but for the boys as well, that their father's always been … they've never known him as much as they needed to. And that's going to be my job to take the baton and bring these boys up in a very difficult world with a hundred per cent support. And they just need everything that they're going to get from me to walk out into that big world and go 'all right, I'm going to be a man' and that's my job."

Danica says her two boys are really happy that’s she’s found John. Picture: Sky News

John and Danica were on Mast Head Island off Gladstone in the Capricorn Group when he spontaneously got on one knee and proposed with a shell.

And the boys love their stepdad.

"Oh, they're ecstatic they are they're really happy," Danica said.