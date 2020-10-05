Australian record could be broken at Nanango backyard ultra

AN INCREDIBLE 41 loop Australian record is a chance of being broken in April next year with a serious list of talented ultra-marathon stars descending on a property in Nanango for a unique running event.

Dead Cow Gully is a 6.7km loop around a uniquely country circuit on a property in Nanango in the South Burnett.

Competitors have an hour to finish each loop before the next one starts and the event follows a last man standing format.

The current record is 41 loops, set by Kevin Muller at the Clint Eastwood Backyard Ultra in 2019.

In 2019 Muller ran 251.6km in 24 hours and in 2013 he ran 407.56km over 48 hours.

Muller who is currently part of the Australian National Ultra-marathon team is just one of the many elite runners heading to Nanango for the event next year.

Dan Symons who is apart of the Australian 24 hour team, having run an astounding 362.1km over 48 hours in 2019 has signed up for the event as has Cameron Munro and John Pearson.

Munro finished in 2nd place at the Clint Eastwood Backyard Ultra in 2019 completing 40 loops and 36 in 2020.

Pearson, who was once the captain of the Australian National 24 hour team, ran 242.8km in 24 hours in 2018.

John Pearson in the final minutes of the Asian Continental 24 hour Championship in Taiwan.

He said with the calibre of runners coming to the event, the record is sure to be pushed.

“I definitely think the capabilities are there for records to be broken,” Pearson said.

“A good number of the guys and girls who will be running at the event have run together on international teams and they will all work together to push that Australian backyard ultra record.

“Easter is usually pretty hot, which could take a few hours off the total, but with all the runners coming the possibility is definitely there for the record to be broken.”



The event was created by Nanango school teacher Timothy Walsh who is trying to reignite the towns former ultra glory days.

He has hosted three training sessions on his families property with a huge amount of interest coming from the running community.

Walsh said for the first year of the event his expectations have so far been exceeded.

“I honestly wasn’t expecting these big names to sign up, I was expecting mostly just local runners to sign up and to already sell 84 tickets is pretty incredible,” Walsh said.

“John Pearson has been a key person in driving the event, he contacted me early on and after coming out and running the course really spread it throughout his running networks.

“It’s pretty cool how it has unfolded and it’s also good for the local runners to be running alongside national representatives.”

The event is scheduled to take place April 3, 2021.

