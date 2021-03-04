Australia’s first T20 cricket ‘Bash for Cash’ here in Mackay

Mock images of the proposed Harrup Park upgrades, as designed by Cox Architecture.

Australia’s first open registration T20 cricket tournament will be held in Mackay in just under two months.

There is $50,000 in prize money up for grabs with $40,000 in cash going to the winning team from the May 1-3 event.

The inaugural MI Scaffold Great Barrier Reef Arena T20 Bash for Cash competition is open to any Australian club or group of players, male or female, who think they have what it takes to win.

The competition is not limited to club teams and can be a mixture of different club players, rep players or friends.

The winning team will take home $40,000 with another $5000 going to the runner-up and $2500 each to the other semi-finalists.

Teams have registered from all around Queensland but there are six team spots still available to compete in the tournament.

Harrup Park Country Club will host the tournament using six cricket ovals at the venue.

The final will be played under lights on the Great Barrier Reef Arena and T20 International Rules will apply.

The arena has previously hosted many top-ranking cricket and AFL teams and is in line for a major $20 million expansion.

Harrup Park general manager Adrian Young said the prize money could be enough to completely transform a cricket club.

“Any team, whether amateur or professional, is eligible to enter the competition with an equal chance of walking away with $40,000,” Mr Young said.

“We are very fortunate to have one of the best regional cricket facilities in the country here at Harrup Park and hope to attract the best T20 teams from around Australia.

“We’re also confident this tournament will become an important annual event for Mackay with more teams, a specific women’s T20 competition and an increase in prize money.”

Organisers expect thousands of local spectators will attend the matches while the tournament will also provide a substantial boost to the Mackay economy from visiting teams and supporters.

“Only a venue such as Harrup Park could host a competition like this because we have six turf wicket ovals at the same location and two of these are under lights,” Mr Young said.

“This complex is ideal for tournaments – a cricketer’s dream that the major capital city grounds can’t match.”

For more information, go to bashforcash.com.au or phone Adrian Young on 0414 242 468 or adrian@harruppark.com.au

