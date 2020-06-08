Menu
Authorities hunting killer great white

by Emily Halloran
8th Jun 2020 9:37 AM


 

 

THE hunt for the great white shark involved in the fatal mauling of a Gold Coast man off Kingscliff will continue today.

Tugun local Robin 'Rob' Pedretti, 60, died at Salt Beach just south of Kingscliff soon after a great white shark took a bite out of his thigh while surfing with mates yesterday morning.

It has been confirmed this morning, NSW Police and Surf Life Savers are out searching for the shark today.

Yesterday, shark biologists from the NSW Department of Primary Industries (DPI) confirmed via aerial photographs the shark in question was a large, three metre great white.

 

The 3m great white shark.

All beaches from Kingscliff to Cabarita are closed.

A NSW Police spokeswoman said police will make a decision later this morning if the beaches would be reopened later today.

Most beaches on the Gold Coast are protected by netting or drumlines.

No shark nets or drumlines were in place at Salt Beach near Kingscliff on Sunday and no sharks were detected on real-time listening devices.

Beachgoers have been urged to follow safety advice from Surf Life Saving NSW.

 

 

Rob Pedretti.

