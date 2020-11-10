Auxiliary firefighters needed at new Kilkivan fire station

Gayndah Firefighters Ronald Mitchell and Kent Freeman are calling on auxillary firefighters to join their Kilikivan Station. (Picture: Kristen Camp)

Gayndah Firefighters Ronald Mitchell and Kent Freeman are calling on auxillary firefighters to join their Kilikivan Station. (Picture: Kristen Camp)

BY FRIDAY, fire danger across the region is expected to hit dangerous levels according to inspector Kent Freeman who is calling for community focused people to join the Queensland Fire and Emergency Service team.

Mr Freeman is the area commander for the Gayndah region, which covers from Monto down to Goomeri and Kilkivan.

A new multipurpose emergency centre has recently opened in Kilkivan and Mr Freeman said the stations is looking for around five members of the community to become auxiliary firefighters.

“Auxiliary firefighters are vital to rural and remote communities, they are the primary responders in places where there is no full time fire stations and their work is so important to supporting the community,” Mr Freeman said.

“We are looking for community focused people who live within a reasonable driving distance from the Kilkivan station to get trained up to become auxiliary firefighters.

“Axillary firefighters attend a range of incidences, from bush fires to structural fires, chemical spills and road crashes.”

To become an auxiliary firefighter, you must have a C class licence, be 18 years or older and be an Australian or New Zealand resident.

To find out more or to apply call 07 4140 8010