Avo go at this: Festival organisers to launch Bazaar event

Blackbutt Avocado Festival organisers have created a new way to support local business. (Picture: File)

FESTIVAL organisers of the Blackbutt Avocado Festival have created a new way to help support local business through a market style event.

Top of the Blackbutt Range Bazaar will take place in October and will be a boutique market style event to showcase Blackbutt, sticking with the Avocado theme.

Committee chairman Jeff Connor said it’s been quite the challenge coming up with a new event.

“We have always been determined to overcome any obstacle,” Mr Connor said.

“We do this for the sake of our community, so finding a way to work within the circumstances is where we have been spending our time.

“So, to support our town and to respectfully work within the public health rules, we are staging smaller events based around a boutique market concept.”

The Blackbutt Avocado Festival has been growing for ten years and was set for another huge year before organisers had to cancel due to COVID.

These new smaller BAZAAR events aim to encourage a Queensland drive tourism country escape, self-led discovery experience, an outlet for growers to sell their goods, and a low-key event for the community to get outdoors.

Mr Connor said the parameters for putting on the event have been, how can we compliment other events so that visitors can meet the Visit South Burnett Motto – stay another day.

“We want to take advantage of those who are seeking a place in the country to visit,” he said.

“Blackbutt is within perfect range for a day and the South Burnett is in the perfect range for the October long weekend.”



The first Bazaar will take place on October 4 along the Blackbutt Rail Trail head.