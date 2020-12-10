AWARDS: St John’s Lutheran celebrates best and brightest

St John's Lutheran Students have been rewarded for their phenomenal efforts in academics, sport and community service. Photo/St John's Lutheran

ST JOHN’S Lutheran School students were rewarded for their hard work and dedication this week, following one wild ride of a school year.

The school held their 2020 award presentation on Monday, with dozens of students being awarded for the academic results, community service and sporting achievements.

Speaking at the event St John’s Lutheran School Principal, Karyn Bjelke-Petersen, said kindness and working together were two important themes for the year.

“Working together means you will achieve and you will cope and you will get through, and being kind quite often costs nothing but can have a significant effect on others,” Mrs Bjelke-Petersen said.

See below for all the major award winners.

Helen Folker Christian Living Award: Kate Gadischke

Dundas’ Senior Citizenship Award: Charlotte Landherr

Huston’s Junior Citizenship Award: Brendon Appeldorn

Deb Frecklington MP Achievement Award: Elliana Hyde

St John’s Art Acquisition Award: Amber Seng

2020 Junior Dux: Heath Knight

2020 Senior Dux: Charlotte Landherr

YEAR 6 AWARDS

Academic Achievement Awards :

Amelia Lonsdale

Rebecca Sharp

Heath Knight

Kruz Jensen

Diego Christoffel

Isolde Norris

Max Newby

Milla Brown

Sienna Taylor

Encouragement Awards:

Nyaon Twang

Chloe Elliott

Hamish Tucker

Representative Sports Awards - Regional Level

Heath Knight (AFL)

Sienna Taylor (Touch Football)

James Searle (AFL, Cricket, Touch Football)

Hana Saito-Forbes (Netball)

Zane Taylor (Basketball)

Jenali Bolden (Basketball)

Brendan Appeldorn (AFL)

Rory Greenup (AFL)

Bridge Award 1:

Sienna Taylor

James Searle

Sarah Gadischke

Amelia Lonsdale

Heath Knight

YEAR 7 AWARDS

Christian Studies: Ella Fogarty

English : Will Landherr

Health: Kate Gadischke

ICT : Divan Boonzaaier

HASS: Kayley Renouf-Dowdle

Home Economics- Food : Briar Steinhardt

Japanese: Divan Boonzaaier

Manual Arts: Kate Gadischke

Mathematics : Cameron Tipple

Music: Casey Springhall

Science : Divan Boonzaaier

Visual Arts: Casey Springhall

Home Economics- Textiles : Kate Gadischke & Kayley Renouf-Dowdle

Encouragement Award:

Noah Birch

Representative Sports Awards - SB Level:

Georgia Trace (Basketball)

Briar Steinhardt (Touch Football)

Kayley Renouf-Dowdle (Touch Football)

Cameron Tipple (Touch Football)

Harper Entwistle (Soccer)

Bridge Award 2:

Cameron Tipple

Briar Steinhardt

Kate Gadischke

Mia Shailer

YEAR 8 AWARDS

Christian Studies : Charisse Dizon

English: Charisse Dizon

HASS : Charisse Dizon

Health: Charisse Dizon

ICT : Charisse Dizon

Visual Arts: Bonita Shea

Home Economics- Food: Christian Jorgensen

Manual Arts: Jackson Radcliffe

Home Economics- Textiles: Shanelle Zischke

Music: Bonita Shea

Japanese : Charisse Dizon

Science : Charisse Dizon

Mathematics : Charisse Dizon and Shanelle Zischke

Encouragement Award: Riley Morgan

Representative Sports Awards : SB Level:

Abbie Renouf-Dowdle (Touch Football, Soccer)

Shanelle Zischke (Soccer)

Representative Sports Awards : Wide Bay Level:

Abbie Renouf-Dowdle (Soccer)

YEAR 9 AWARDS

Christian Studies : Charlotte Landherr

English: Charlotte Landherr

HASS : Charlotte Landherr

Health: Charlotte Landherr

Home Economics- Food: Elliana Hyde

Home Economics- Textiles: Katie Ryan

Skills4Life: Charlotte Landherr

Japanese: Charlotte Landherr

Manual Arts: Charlotte Landherr

Mathematics : Charlotte Landherr

ICT : Katie Ryan

Science : Charlotte Landherr

Visual Arts: Amber Seng

Advanced Software App.: Benjamin Shea

Media: Charlotte Landherr/ Lily Fitz-Herbert

Encouragement Award: Seth Walsh

Representative Sports Awards : SB Level:

Lily Fitz-Herbert (Touch Football)

Bridge Award 2:

Amber Seng