AWARDS: St John’s Lutheran celebrates best and brightest
ST JOHN’S Lutheran School students were rewarded for their hard work and dedication this week, following one wild ride of a school year.
The school held their 2020 award presentation on Monday, with dozens of students being awarded for the academic results, community service and sporting achievements.
Speaking at the event St John’s Lutheran School Principal, Karyn Bjelke-Petersen, said kindness and working together were two important themes for the year.
“Working together means you will achieve and you will cope and you will get through, and being kind quite often costs nothing but can have a significant effect on others,” Mrs Bjelke-Petersen said.
See below for all the major award winners.
Helen Folker Christian Living Award: Kate Gadischke
Dundas’ Senior Citizenship Award: Charlotte Landherr
Huston’s Junior Citizenship Award: Brendon Appeldorn
Deb Frecklington MP Achievement Award: Elliana Hyde
St John’s Art Acquisition Award: Amber Seng
2020 Junior Dux: Heath Knight
2020 Senior Dux: Charlotte Landherr
YEAR 6 AWARDS
Academic Achievement Awards :
Amelia Lonsdale
Rebecca Sharp
Heath Knight
Kruz Jensen
Diego Christoffel
Isolde Norris
Max Newby
Milla Brown
Sienna Taylor
Encouragement Awards:
Nyaon Twang
Chloe Elliott
Hamish Tucker
Representative Sports Awards - Regional Level
Heath Knight (AFL)
Sienna Taylor (Touch Football)
James Searle (AFL, Cricket, Touch Football)
Hana Saito-Forbes (Netball)
Zane Taylor (Basketball)
Jenali Bolden (Basketball)
Brendan Appeldorn (AFL)
Rory Greenup (AFL)
Bridge Award 1:
Sienna Taylor
James Searle
Sarah Gadischke
Amelia Lonsdale
Heath Knight
YEAR 7 AWARDS
Christian Studies: Ella Fogarty
English : Will Landherr
Health: Kate Gadischke
ICT : Divan Boonzaaier
HASS: Kayley Renouf-Dowdle
Home Economics- Food : Briar Steinhardt
Japanese: Divan Boonzaaier
Manual Arts: Kate Gadischke
Mathematics : Cameron Tipple
Music: Casey Springhall
Science : Divan Boonzaaier
Visual Arts: Casey Springhall
Home Economics- Textiles : Kate Gadischke & Kayley Renouf-Dowdle
Encouragement Award:
Noah Birch
Representative Sports Awards - SB Level:
Georgia Trace (Basketball)
Briar Steinhardt (Touch Football)
Kayley Renouf-Dowdle (Touch Football)
Cameron Tipple (Touch Football)
Harper Entwistle (Soccer)
Bridge Award 2:
Cameron Tipple
Briar Steinhardt
Kate Gadischke
Mia Shailer
YEAR 8 AWARDS
Christian Studies : Charisse Dizon
English: Charisse Dizon
HASS : Charisse Dizon
Health: Charisse Dizon
ICT : Charisse Dizon
Visual Arts: Bonita Shea
Home Economics- Food: Christian Jorgensen
Manual Arts: Jackson Radcliffe
Home Economics- Textiles: Shanelle Zischke
Music: Bonita Shea
Japanese : Charisse Dizon
Science : Charisse Dizon
Mathematics : Charisse Dizon and Shanelle Zischke
Encouragement Award: Riley Morgan
Representative Sports Awards : SB Level:
Abbie Renouf-Dowdle (Touch Football, Soccer)
Shanelle Zischke (Soccer)
Representative Sports Awards : Wide Bay Level:
Abbie Renouf-Dowdle (Soccer)
YEAR 9 AWARDS
Christian Studies : Charlotte Landherr
English: Charlotte Landherr
HASS : Charlotte Landherr
Health: Charlotte Landherr
Home Economics- Food: Elliana Hyde
Home Economics- Textiles: Katie Ryan
Skills4Life: Charlotte Landherr
Japanese: Charlotte Landherr
Manual Arts: Charlotte Landherr
Mathematics : Charlotte Landherr
ICT : Katie Ryan
Science : Charlotte Landherr
Visual Arts: Amber Seng
Advanced Software App.: Benjamin Shea
Media: Charlotte Landherr/ Lily Fitz-Herbert
Encouragement Award: Seth Walsh
Representative Sports Awards : SB Level:
Lily Fitz-Herbert (Touch Football)
Bridge Award 2:
Amber Seng