AWARDS: St Mary’s students excel despite turbulent year

Despite the challenges, St Mary's Catholic College students forged on and were recognised for their efforts at the school's annual awards night.

WITH one rollercoaster of a year coming to a close, St Mary’s Catholic College students have been celebrated for their resilience and academic efforts at the school’s annual awards assembly.

Students were honoured across several categories including music, religion and leadership, as well as academic awards for each year group.

Below is a list of the major award winners for 2020:

Diya Sanju, Encouragement for Excellence Award sponsored by Minister David Littleproud.

Jobmatch Student Bursary: Jacob Sutton

Mary MacKillop Award: Dawn Druery and Sophie Weier

College Christian Living Overall Winner: Elizabeth Watson

Kingaroy Chamber of Commerce and Industry Bursary Award: Jessica Taylor

Aunty Daisy Deadly Achievement Award: Courtney Boney

ADF Long Tan Leadership and Teamwork Award Year 10 and ADF Long Tan Leadership and Teamwork Award Year 12: Abby Perrett and Elizabeth Watson

College Board All Rounder Award: Jordyn Soley

Carroll Award for Diligence Overall Winner: Elizabeth Watson and Meg Wernecke

Lions Trainee of the Year Award: Grace Christoffel

TAFE Vocational Student of the Year: Damien Baulch

Tom Lambert Award for Excellence in the Arts: Shonae Walker

South Burnett Regional Council Achievement Award for Excellence in the Middle Years: Teagan O’Sullivan