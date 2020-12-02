AWARDS: St Mary’s students excel despite turbulent year
WITH one rollercoaster of a year coming to a close, St Mary’s Catholic College students have been celebrated for their resilience and academic efforts at the school’s annual awards assembly.
Students were honoured across several categories including music, religion and leadership, as well as academic awards for each year group.
Below is a list of the major award winners for 2020:
Jobmatch Student Bursary: Jacob Sutton
Mary MacKillop Award: Dawn Druery and Sophie Weier
College Christian Living Overall Winner: Elizabeth Watson
Kingaroy Chamber of Commerce and Industry Bursary Award: Jessica Taylor
Aunty Daisy Deadly Achievement Award: Courtney Boney
ADF Long Tan Leadership and Teamwork Award Year 10 and ADF Long Tan Leadership and Teamwork Award Year 12: Abby Perrett and Elizabeth Watson
College Board All Rounder Award: Jordyn Soley
Carroll Award for Diligence Overall Winner: Elizabeth Watson and Meg Wernecke
Lions Trainee of the Year Award: Grace Christoffel
TAFE Vocational Student of the Year: Damien Baulch
Tom Lambert Award for Excellence in the Arts: Shonae Walker
South Burnett Regional Council Achievement Award for Excellence in the Middle Years: Teagan O’Sullivan