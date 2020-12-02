Menu
Despite the challenges, St Mary's Catholic College students forged on and were recognised for their efforts at the school's annual awards night.
News

AWARDS: St Mary’s students excel despite turbulent year

Holly Cormack
2nd Dec 2020 6:00 PM
2nd Dec 2020 6:00 PM

WITH one rollercoaster of a year coming to a close, St Mary’s Catholic College students have been celebrated for their resilience and academic efforts at the school’s annual awards assembly.

Students were honoured across several categories including music, religion and leadership, as well as academic awards for each year group.

Below is a list of the major award winners for 2020:

Diya Sanju, Encouragement for Excellence Award sponsored by Minister David Littleproud.
Jobmatch Student Bursary: Jacob Sutton

Jacob Sutton, Jobmatch Student Bursary.
Mary MacKillop Award: Dawn Druery and Sophie Weier

Dawn Druery and Sophie Weier, Mary MacKillop Award.
College Christian Living Overall Winner: Elizabeth Watson

Elizabeth Watson, College Christian Living Overall Winner.
Kingaroy Chamber of Commerce and Industry Bursary Award: Jessica Taylor

Jessica Taylor, Kingaroy Chamber of Commerce and Industry Bursary Award.
Aunty Daisy Deadly Achievement Award: Courtney Boney

Courtney Boney, Aunty Daisy Deadly Achievement Award.
ADF Long Tan Leadership and Teamwork Award Year 10 and ADF Long Tan Leadership and Teamwork Award Year 12: Abby Perrett and Elizabeth Watson

Abby Perrett, ADF Long Tan Leadership and Teamwork Award Year 10, and Elizabeth Watson, ADF Long Tan Leadership and Teamwork Award Year 12.
College Board All Rounder Award: Jordyn Soley

Jordyn Soley, College Board All Rounder Award.
Carroll Award for Diligence Overall Winner: Elizabeth Watson and Meg Wernecke

Elizabeth Watson and Meg Wernecke, Carroll Award for Diligence Overall Winner.
Lions Trainee of the Year Award: Grace Christoffel

Grace Christoffel, Lions Trainee of the Year Award.
TAFE Vocational Student of the Year: Damien Baulch

Damien Baulch, TAFE Vocational Student of the Year.
Tom Lambert Award for Excellence in the Arts: Shonae Walker

Shonae Walker, Tom Lambert Award for Excellence in the Arts.
South Burnett Regional Council Achievement Award for Excellence in the Middle Years: Teagan O’Sullivan

Teagan O'Sullivan, South Burnett Regional Council Achievement Award for Excellence in the Middle Years.
