Axing ‘unethical’: QLD MP to push for AusPost boss’s return

A maverick Queensland federal MP has slammed the dismissal of Christine Holgate as the boss of Australia Post as unethical, calling on the Government to put her back in the job.

Member for Kennedy and "staunch" Holgate supporter Bob Katter will move a motion when Parliament next sits for the former chief executive to be reinstated.

His comments come after Ms Holgate broke her silence over the scandal involving Cartier watches that resulted in her leaving AusPost last November.

Ms Holgate, in a more than 150-page submission, accused Australia Post chairman Lucio Di Bartolomeo of lying to Parliament and humiliating her.

Ms Holgate resigned late last year after it was revealed four Australia Post employees had received Cartier watches, worth $19,950 altogether, as a reward for working to secure a lucrative deal with three of the major banks.

Bob Katter, during Question Time in the House of Representatives

In a submission to a Senate inquiry into the scandal, the former Australia Post executive said the board should be cleared out.

She also accused Mr Di Bartolomeo of treating her like a criminal and illegally forcing her to resign.

"The chair of Australia Post not only unlawfully stood me down, he lied repeatedly to the Australian people and to their Parliament about his actions," Ms Holgate wrote.

"The experience the chair of Australia Post and others put me through - which continues - should never be allowed to happen again, not just at Australia Post but in any organisation, to any person, in any role."

Ms Holgate said she never agreed to stand aside on October 22, when the watch purchases were disclosed, and had instead offered to take annual leave.

Mr Di Bartolomeo issued a statement that evening saying Ms Holgate would stand aside.

Former Australia Post chief executive Christine Holgate during Senate estimates in Canberra

Praising Ms Holgate's "integrity" and "perseverance", Mr Katter said he had utmost respect for Ms Holgate particularly because she "cut her salary in her job down to that of a departmental head in a state government department".

"This is one of the largest operations in the country and she is the only CEO in Australian history that I can think of that reduced her salary down a fraction of what it had been under her predecessor," he said.

"Quite frankly she should had been sacked if she hadn't given these star-performing, hardworking employees a bit of reward for their efforts."

Mr Katter said Ms Holgate "never struck" him as someone who would bend to the whims of the banks.

He will move a motion for Ms Holgate to be reinstated in the job when parliament next sits in May.

