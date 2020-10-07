Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Blade John Ferris
Blade John Ferris
News

Baby assault charges: Bay man refused bail

Jessica Cook
7th Oct 2020 11:44 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A YOUNG man, who allegedly assaulted a one-year-old, has been refused bail.

Blade John Ferris, 25, could be seen crying via videolink in the Hervey Bay Magistrates Court on Wednesday as the prosecutor outlined why he should not be allowed out on bail.

Senior Sergeant Sonia Edwards told the court Mr Ferris, who faced two charges of assault occasioning bodily harm, was an "unacceptable risk" to the community.

She said he was already on bail for a number of offences when the alleged assaults occurred and had a significant history including a number to failure to appear in court charges.

"One of the number one things is his inability to attend court when required," she said.

Ferris' defence lawyer said if given bail, his client would live in Toowoomba with his father, far away from the alleged victim.

Hervey Bay Magistrate Stephen Guttridge noted that the Toogoom resident was currently on a suspended sentence for assault occasioning bodily harm.

On hearing his bail was denied the man started swearing and could be seen kicking the door of the watch house with force.

He was remanded in custody and his case adjourned until October 29.

Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Bail granted for man accused of beating woman unconscious

        Premium Content Bail granted for man accused of beating woman unconscious

        News AFTER spending 173 days behind bars, a Burnett man has been released on bail after allegedly beating his partner unconscious, fracturing her chest and eye socket.

        • 7th Oct 2020 2:00 PM
        Elderly woman bitten by venomous snake, rushed to hospital

        Premium Content Elderly woman bitten by venomous snake, rushed to hospital

        News Paramedics transported an elderly woman to Kingaroy Hospital this morning, after...

        How high school graduates could earn $300/day in rural towns

        Premium Content How high school graduates could earn $300/day in rural towns

        Rural JOBSEEKERS and school graduates have been recommended to move to regional areas to...

        NAMED: The 12 people facing Cherbourg Court today

        Premium Content NAMED: The 12 people facing Cherbourg Court today

        Crime Here are the names of everyone facing Cherbourg Magistrates Court today.