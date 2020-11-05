Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Qantas flight QF112, carrying stranded Aussies from India, lands in Darwin last week. Picture: Che Chorley
Qantas flight QF112, carrying stranded Aussies from India, lands in Darwin last week. Picture: Che Chorley
News

Baby in quarantine tests positive for COVID-19 in NT

by JUDITH AISTHORPE
5th Nov 2020 2:59 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A BABY in quarantine at Howard Springs has tested positive for COVID-19.

The child, which is under the age of one, is the third person in its family to test positive to the virus.

The baby's mum and sibling tested positive last week.

They were on board a repatriated flight from India last Tuesday, October 27.

The child had tested negative for the virus on arrival at Howard Springs however later tested positive during the 14-day quarantine period required on return from overseas.

A government spokesman said all members of the family continued to be well and asymptomatic and remained under the care of the AUSMAT at the Centre for National Resilience.

The latest case brings the total number of cases diagnosed in the Northern Territory to 40.

All cases have been related to international or interstate travel, with no cases of community transmission.

judith.aisthorpe@news.com.au


Originally published as Baby in quarantine at Howard Springs tests positive for COVID-19

More Stories

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        How one lucky subscriber could win a $10k Kogan eVoucher

        How one lucky subscriber could win a $10k Kogan eVoucher

        Community Subscribers have the chance to win a $10,000 e-Voucher from major online retailer Kogan.com - or one of 20 $100 eVouchers. Here’s how to enter.

        ‘Ridiculous’: High demand for rural land drives prices up

        Premium Content ‘Ridiculous’: High demand for rural land drives prices up

        Property ‘As soon as we list them, they’re sold’: Cattle listings in the North Burnett and...

        NAMED: Everyone appearing before Nanango Court today

        Premium Content NAMED: Everyone appearing before Nanango Court today

        News HERE are the names of everyone facing Nanango Magistrates Court today.

        Woman puts head through cop car window, spits blood at cops

        Premium Content Woman puts head through cop car window, spits blood at cops

        Crime 28-year-old woman threatened to jump under a truck