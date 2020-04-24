Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Baby rushed to hospital after hit by car

by Chris McMahon
24th Apr 2020 7:22 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A BABY has been rushed to hospital after it was hit by a car in the driveway of an Upper Coomera home.

The male child, aged under one, has been taken to hospital in a serious but stable condition with pelvic injuries.

Police on the scene of a driveway accident involving a child at Cessna St, Upper Coomera. Picture: Jerad Williams
Police on the scene of a driveway accident involving a child at Cessna St, Upper Coomera. Picture: Jerad Williams

It is understood four ambulance crews rushed to the Cessna St home, including a Critical Care and High Acuity paramedic, about 3.55pm to reports the child had been run over by a car.

Police were also on scene.

Originally published as Baby rushed to hospital after hit by car

baby crashes run over

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        UPDATE: How coronavirus reached and infected Kingaroy

        premium_icon UPDATE: How coronavirus reached and infected Kingaroy

        News Kingaroy has had two confirmed cases of coronavirus, and Queensland Health has now released information explaining how the cases were contracted.

        Vehicle inferno at Eidsvold Golf Club

        premium_icon Vehicle inferno at Eidsvold Golf Club

        News Authorities were quick to get to the scene of the blaze this afternoon.

        Gordonbrook man charged with kicking cop in the chest

        premium_icon Gordonbrook man charged with kicking cop in the chest

        Crime Police were conducting an investigation, when a Gordonbrook resident allegedly...

        Kingaroy aged care worker’s kind gesture to the elderly

        premium_icon Kingaroy aged care worker’s kind gesture to the elderly

        News A Kingaroy aged care worker is putting together activity packs to support the South...