Bachelorette hunk confirms bizarre reality TV backflip

Apollo Jackson has backflipped on his vow to hang up his reality TV boots.

He has good reason though with the former Bachelorette, Bachelor in Paradise and Australia's Got Talent signing on to compete in a charity boxing match in the United States.

Battle of the Bachelors will be televised in the US and will feature former Bachelor stars from around the world wrestling for the Bahamas Disaster Relief Fund.

Bachelor Star Apollo Jackson in Surry Hills. Picture: Brett Costello

RELATED NEWS

Former Bachelorette star's last attempt at reality TV

Loves comes second to Bachelor star Apollo's music career

Apollo: I can't get a job or a date

"I don't know who I am fighting yet, there are some big characters in the American Bachelor franchise," Jackson told Confidential, adding of his preparations: "I am trying to kick in the fitness a bit. I've been boxing because it is a different kind of fitness than going for a run."

Jackson, 27, who has been learning Muay Thai boxing for the past year and also practices Jujitsu, is based on the Gold Coast and dates fellow reality TV star Edyn 'Mac' Mackney of Love Island fame.

Last year he spoke of his struggle to find his place in the industry. At one point money was so tight his phone was cut off for two months.

Apollo Jackson and Edyn Mackney.

Now though he is "busier than ever" with a new feather to his cap in that he has been working as a plus size male model working with the likes of Cotton On and Johnny Bigg.

He measures around 193cm in height and wears a 38 to 42 pant and 2XL to 4XL shirt depending on sizing.

"I am 120kgs but I think because I am tall, it doesn't really look as much," Jackson said. "I am in that curve sized range, which I am pretty passionate about because I used to be 150kgs."

He added: "I try and keep as fit as possible but at the same time I love my food and I've always been a bigger dude. I don't think I've ever been able to get under 110kgs."

Like many men, Jackson said he feels pressure to have a six pack to fit in, particularly in a world obsessed with social media.

"As a guy, you feel that pressure to be fit and have a six pack," he said. "No one puts a bad photo up on social media. It is a culture that needs to shift."