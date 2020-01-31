Supply drive makes back to school easier for students

DRIVEN: Carolyn Knudsen from Edenvale Mediation, Jordan Bennett from Scripture Union Chaplaincy and Susan Jarvis from South Burnett Regional Council have helped co-ordinate a school supplies drive to gather gear for students who might be struggling to have what they need to start off the new school year.

DRIVEN: Carolyn Knudsen from Edenvale Mediation, Jordan Bennett from Scripture Union Chaplaincy and Susan Jarvis from South Burnett Regional Council have helped co-ordinate a school supplies drive to gather gear for students who might be struggling to have what they need to start off the new school year.

THERE'S just something special about a new school year.

Maybe it's a little bit nerdy, but the smell of crisp, brand new stationary always reminded me of a fresh start.

Unfortunately, not all South Burnett students are afforded this luxury and according to a recent study conducted by Poverty in Australia there are just over three million people (13.2%) living below the poverty line in Australia - including 739,000 children (17.3%).

Carolyn Knudsen of Edenvale Mediation and the South Burnett Regional Council have generously come up with a way to try and combat the disadvantage South Burnett living below the poverty face during the back to school period with a school supplies drive.

Ms Knudsen and SBRC staff from across the region gathered gear for students who struggle to have what they need to start off a new year with the equipment they need, with all donations given to the School Chaplaincy Service across the South Burnett to distribute where it's needed.

Ms Knudsen said she couldn't stop thinking about how best to help our local kids shine as they start school this year.

"How special would it be if there was a way to collect school supplies to help children start off their school year with everything they need so that they can shine on their first week back and throughout the year", she said

"With families traditionally finding it tough at this time of the year not every child starting school this week will have the supplies they need."

Ms Knudsen reached out Jordan Bennet as the local South Burnett Chaplaincy co-ordinator for advice as to what was most needed and from this conversation the call out was sent out through social media for donations.

"South Burnett Regional Council came on board providing the drop off points across the region and generous donations started flowing in with SBRC staff getting on board right away, donating an array of brand new school supplies," Mr Bennett said.

"It was really inspiring to see the South Burnett region give so generously so that these kids could be given a fair start to the school year,

"We were blown away with the amount of equipment donated."

The SBRC drop off points have since closed, but it isn't too late to contribute.

Mr Bennet said people could donate supplies by reaching out to the Kingaroy Local School Chaplaincy page on Facebook

Alternatively, a gofundme page has also been set up for community members who preferred to donate money.