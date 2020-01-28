BACK TO SCHOOL: Police push for better road safety

BACK TO SCHOOL: South Burnett Police will be out and, enforcing speed limits in school zones this week.

STUDENTS and teachers have returned to schools across the region today, sparking a call for caution from one of the South Burnett’s senior police officers.

Kingaroy Police officer-in-charge Senior Sergeant David Tierney urged residents to be more careful on the roads, particularly in school zones.

“This week it’s back to school and that means more cars on the road for pick-ups and drop-offs,” Snr Sgt Tierney said.

“We’re also back to our school zones where drivers are expected to slow down to 40km/h for drop-offs in the morning and pick-ups in the afternoon.

“For the safety of our children, it’s important we as a community are extra careful.”

Snr Sgt Tierney said if parents expected others to drive carefully for the sake of their children’s safety, they needed to lead by example.

“Really it should start with the parents,” he said.

“Kids are unpredictable and still learning so you never know when they might duck across the roads.

“To avoid serious accidents, it’s up to the parents to teach their kids road safety and to make sure they cross at the crossings.

“Parents also need to make sure they’re driving slowly and are on the lookout for kids, especially this first week.

“The little ones are going to be extra excited for their first week back at school and then probably even more excited to see Mum and Dad after a long day apart.

“As usual, we will be out and about making sure residents are driving the right speeds.”

Member for Nanango Deb Frecklington has also urged motorists to look out for schoolchildren.

Ms Frecklington said schools were clearly marked with 40km/h zones and she encouraged motorists to be patient during the busy school drop-off and pick-up times.

“It’s important to be aware of the time and the speed limit when in and around our school zones to ensure everyone has a safe start to the school year,” Ms Frecklington said.

“Remember to slow down to help keep our children safe.”