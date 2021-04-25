‘Backflip over couch’: Children watch as neighbours brawl

A 55-year-old man has been fined after he attacked his neighbour in his home.

A 55-year-old man faced court on Thursday after entering a neighbour's unit and punching him in the back of the head as the victim's children watched on.

John Frances Keys pleaded guilty in Hervey Bay Magistrates Court to assault occasioning bodily harm over the events which happened about 7.15pm on March 7, 2020.

The court he and the victim "live in the same block" and were known to each other.

The victim was said to have been sitting on his couch at home, watching television with another person and his children, before Keys "walked behind him and punched him in the head".

"The victim's done a backflip over the couch and pushed (Keys) to the ground, (the victim) sat on top of him and punched (Keys) in the head, (Keys) has then bitten him in the upper left arm area," Police Prosecutor Sonia Edwards said.

Emergency services were then called and Keys retreated back to his unit.

Keys had told police he was intoxicated at the time of the offence and said "he had about 15 cans of beer".

"It looks like probably one of those matters where you have neighbourhood disputes that go too far, unfortunately … But a 55-year-old male appearing for court on a matter like, for the first time, is quite unusual," Sgt Edwards said.

A conviction was not recorded against Keys and he was fined $850.