BaconFest won’t leave pork lovers hungry during ‘ham-demic’

THE organisers of Kingaroy BaconFest are determined not to let this weekend pass without a celebration of Australian bacon.

BaconFest was due to be held this weekend but the committee was forced to cancel the event due COVID-19 restrictions on public gatherings.

Chief Baconeer Kristy Board said despite the absence of a physical festival, a variety of virtual events were planned to ensure punters could get their annual fix of bacon love.

"Despite tough times we're hoping to bring Australia a little bit of light, laughter and bacon from the beautiful South Burnett," Ms Board said.

"We've even released new BaconMan shirt featuring the slogan 'laying low during the 2020 hamdemic', to mark the occasion. It's available for purchase at www.kingaroybaconfest.com.au until Sunday August 23."

Events planned for the weekend include a BaconFest Pin-Up Pageant and Beard of BaconFest competition presented by Schuey Brothers Drilling.

"We've received some crackling entries for both competitions and we'd love as many punters as possible to hop on our Facebook site during the BaconFest weekend and vote on their favourites before winners are announced on 26 and 27 of August," she said.

Another Facebook competition is to be held for bacon lovers who own a 2018 or 2019 Kingaroy BaconFest or BaconMan shirt.

"We want fans of the festival to send as a photo of themselves, wearing the BaconFest or BaconMan shirt, in an identifiable location," Ms Board said.

"While our options for travel may be limited at present, we're hoping BaconFest fans will take us on an armchair tour Australia and overseas.

"A prize will be awarded for the T-shirt that's travelled the furthest distance from Kingaroy."

To ensure plenty of bacon is available across the weekend, festival sponsor SunPork Fresh Foods has joined forces with the Little Butcher in Kingaroy to create limited edition Bacon Boxes featuring Maple Bacon and BBQ Bourbon Bacon, available for pick-up in Kingaroy on Saturday, 22 August.

"More than half these boxes have now been sold so if you want one, you'll need to be faster than a greasy pig," Ms Board said.

SunPork Bacon Boxes can be purchased at the online BaconFest Pork Shop www.kingaroybaconfest.com.au and orders close Wednesday, 19 August.

Other virtual events planned for across the weekend and following week include a Bacon Flip Challenge with Damien Martoo from The Martoo Review, local produce breakfast competition supported by Roberta Schablon from the Saucy Fork and the launch of a new Taste the Bacon Trail promotional video by Ford on Food, Torkit Solutions, Nancy Jayde Photography.

Further details can be found on the BaconFest Facebook page.