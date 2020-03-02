BAD HAIR DAY: Woman sentenced for stealing $35k from hairdresser

Felicity Ann Evans appeared in Murgon Magistrates Court on February 26, 2020, and pleaded guilty to one count of stealing. (Picture: Facebook)

THE Murgon Magistrates court heard how a woman stole a significant amount of money from a small town hairdresser by posing as a business consultant over a three-year period, while she steadily drained the business’ funds.

The court heard how the now 48-year-old first became involved with Gina Cherie Oberle, a Murgon-based hairdresser and small business owner by offering to help her new business get started by trading her consultancy skills for free haircuts.

Evans began stealing from Ms Oberle’s business bank account on March 4, 2013 through to January 19, 2016.

Defence barrister Troy Schmidt said the behaviour was extremely out of character for his client and provided the court with a number of personal references to attest for Evans’ good nature.

“My client is ashamed of her actions and is deeply concerned about the community’s reaction to having this matter become public knowledge,” he said.

The court heard Evans had been withdrawing funds ranging between $20 and $5500 from Ms Oberle’s business account throughout 2013-2016.

In June 2015 Ms Oberle became aware there was no money in her business accounts and went to her accountants who showed her receipts for consultancy and marketing, but she had never received an invoice from Evans for her services.

It wasn’t until after a police investigation was established Ms Oberle discovered Evans had stolen $35,000 from her Westpac business accounts.

Evans appeared stoic and indifferent during the court matter, but became emotional just before her sentence was announced.

Magistrate Louisa Pink had some stern words for Evans.

“Ms Oberle was somebody that you had met, you’d offered to help her set up her own business and she trusted you to be knowledgeable in business affairs.

“There were various tasks it was agreed you’d undertake in the schedule of facts… you did not do any book keeping or taxation, you did not put any money or assets into the business and you were not a partner of the business.

“Unusually there was no payment arrangement discussed between the two of you, except that you would be paid for your services in haircuts, and it is assessed that figure ranged somewhere between $1350-$5670 (being the value of the free haircuts).

Ms Pink also discussed Evans’ high standing in the community and referred to her references from several community members.

“She (Ms Oberle) trusted your business knowledge and skill as a business consultant… though it is in the agreed facts that had she been more diligent the crime would have been discovered earlier,” she said.

“She (Ms Oberle) didn’t have a banking history with Westpac Bank in Kingaroy and wasn’t able to open an account of her own accord and you assisted her with opening new accounts.

“Only one signatory was needed to make a withdrawal, but you were also a signatory.”

It was also established Evans was the sole recipient of all of the bank statements throughout the three-year period.

Ms Pink sentenced Evans to two years imprisonment, wholly suspended with a clear warning if she reoffended or committed another offence punishable by imprisonment in the next two years she would be facing time behind bars.

She also ordered Evans to make full restitution and pay the full amount of $35,000 back to Ms Oberle stating a quote from a similar case.

“The court stated that restitution and co-operation are important but it was not to be thought that payment of money could buy an individual’s way out of a jail sentence.”