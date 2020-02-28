Badel’s top 50: Cowboys champ tumbles down rankings

The pressure is on the Cowboys this year as they look to bounce back from an awful 2019 campaign.

They'll play in a new stadium, they'll have a new fullback with Valentine Holmes ... but can Michael Morgan look like a new man after falling off a cliff last year?

Morgan was a top 10 player in this countdown at the start of last season, but he just sneaks into the top 50 this time around.

Cameron McInnes has a massive engine to go along with his top workrate. Picture: Cameron Spencer/Getty Images

50 Cameron McInnes

(Dragons)

NEW ENTRY

One of the NRL's top-three tackling machines last season with a whopping 1146 at almost 50 per game. An amazing work-rate and a model of consistency in an inconsistent Dragons side. The Red V can't make the finals without him.

Matt Lodge will start the season on the sidelines after hurting his knee. Picture: AAP Image/Darren England

49 Matt Lodge

(Broncos)

NEW ENTRY

Makes the top 50 for the first time after two seasons of ultra-consistency. May not steal the headlines like his front-row teammate Payne Haas but Lodge is the spiritual leader of Brisbane's pack. Regularly puts his hand up for the ugly first hit-up and has the ability to maintain his form even when carrying injuries. The next step for Lodge is displaying the ball-playing skill he possesses to become a more complete prop.

Injury was the only thing that kept Jake Friend out of Origin. Picture: Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images

48 Jake Friend

(Roosters)

NEW ENTRY

Only injury stopped him making his Origin debut for Queensland in 2019. Coach Trent Robinson's decision to call him into his grand-final side after months out injured underlines how valuable he is to the Roosters. Superb leadership, tough as nails and slick service from hooker. A man you want in the trenches.

Discipline is the only thing keeping Tevita Pangai from rating higher on the list. Picture: Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images

47 Tevita Pangai Jr

(Broncos)

LAST YEAR: 46

TPJ was outstanding in the offloading department last season but falls down the pecking order for repeated suspensions. If he can improve his discipline and week-to-week consistency, Pangai Jr can be one of the NRL's top 20. A fearsome sight with ball in hand.

Ben Hunt is still one of the best playmakers in the game. Picture: Zak Simmonds

46 Ben Hunt

(Dragons)

LAST YEAR: 36

Cops a lot of stick over his $1 million contract but remains one of the code's most talented playmakers. Showed outstanding versatility to play Origin at hooker for the Maroons last season and is arguably the best defensive halfback in the game.

Dale Finucane has toiled away at the Storm for years. Picture: Scott Barbour/Getty Images

45 Dale Finucane

(Storm)

NEW ENTRY

The NRL's ultimate professional. If there is a last-ditch tackle to be made or a hole to be plugged, Finucane is invariably there to save the day. His years of toil were rewarded with a NSW Origin debut last season and he is excellent in the code's toughest arena. One of Storm coach Craig Bellamy's favourites.

There are few sights more terrifying in the NRL than Melbourne’s Nelson Asofa-Solomona on the charge. Picture: Brett Costello

44 Nelson Asofa-Solomona

(Storm)

LAST YEAR: 32

Imagine running into this bloke in a dark alley. At 200cm and 115kg, big Nelson is a terrifying sight and he stepped up as a starting player at the Storm. Learning to play more minutes and dangerous offloading in traffic.

Cronulla’s Andrew Fifita had a difficult season in 2019. Picture: Phil Hillyard

43 Andrew Fifita

(Sharks)

LAST YEAR: 13

Crashes out of the top 20 after a disappointing 2019 campaign. Such is his talent, Fifita had his moments, but he never really stamped his mark on the competition and was dropped to the bench late in the season. Needs a bumper year to get the Sharks back into title contention.

Jarrod Croker deserves credit for his service to the Raiders. Picture: Brett Costello

42 Jarrod Croker

(Raiders)

NEW ENTRY

The Canberra skipper finally deserves some recognition. Not one of the game's headline acts but his sustained consistency over a decade is simply remarkable and he would not look out of place in the NSW Origin team. A fine goalkicker who rarely makes a mistakes in defence. Thoroughly deserved a grand-final appearance last year.

The fate of the Cowboys relies on Michael Morgan bouncing back. Picture: AAP Image/Michael Chambers

41 Michael Morgan

(Cowboys)

LAST YEAR: 9

A top 10 player last year, Morgo has lost his mojo at the Cowboys. After an injury-riddled 2018, Morgan never really took charge of the Cowboys last season and is under pressure to step up in the post-Johnathan Thurston era. No doubting his class but needs to rediscover his confidence.