Bail decided after woman allegedly raped at Wondai

A man charged with the alleged rape of a woman in Wondai has been denied bail. File Photo.

A man charged with the alleged rape of a woman in Wondai last month was refused bail before Kingaroy Magistrate Court today (February 1, 2021).

Police will allege the rape, alongside a further enter dwelling with intent by break at night charge, occurred on the night of January 8, 2021, while the defendant was on bail for previous offences.

The defendant was represented by Alan Korobacz from the Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Legal Service (ATSILS).

Mr Korobacz said the primary obstacle to bail was the rape allegation, but argued the Crown’s case against his client too weak to justify his current incarceration.

“It’s my submission that the case for the crown is not necessarily strong. Their evidence relies solely upon the evidence provided by the alleged victim. So it’s going to be a ‘he said, she said’, ” Mr Korobacz said.

Mr Korobacz suggested his client be given conditional bail, enabling him to rejoin the South Burnett community so long as he stays out of Wondai.

Contrary to the defence’s observations of the Crown case, police prosecutor Pepe Gangemi said the evidence against the defendant is in fact strong.

“This is a matter where the police case is strong. There’s been clear identification made,” he said.

With the breach of bail charges, drug charges and the enter dwelling and rape allegations occurring while the defendant was on bail, Sergeant Gangemi said it’s clear ordinary court conditions do not work with this individual.

“On his history you’ll see that he doesn’t comply with any court ordered directions. He commits offences while subject to parole orders,” he said.

Given the severe nature of the allegation, Sergeant Gangemi said the defendant is not at risk of spending too much time in custody.



Appearing before the court via video link, the defendant indicated he will be pleading guilty to seven other charges, including receiving tainted property, two counts of possessing drug utensils, failing to properly dispose of a syringe, and three counts of breaching a bail condition.

He will plead not guilty to the charge of entering a dwelling with intent by break at night and is yet to enter a plea for the rape charge.

Magistrate Andrew Sinclair said regardless of the strength of the Crown case at this time, bail will be denied based on the defendants poor track record for complying with bail conditions.

“If a person is released on bail conditions that require them to live at a certain address and report to police and they don’t comply, and they’re charged with indictable offences, I will not grant them bail,” Magistrate Sinclair said.

“I will not grant bail to people who have proven they will not comply with bail conditions. It would be an unacceptable risk.”



A full brief of evidence has been ordered for March 22, 2021, and the case will be mentioned again on April 13 at Murgon Magistrates Court.

“The Crown case at this time cannot be said to be particularly strong, but it also can’t be said to be particularly weak,” Magistrate Sinclair said.

“But the refusal of bail has very little to do with the strength of the Crown case at this stage.”