Bail decided for alleged South Burnett drug trafficker

Scott Victor Stevens-Power will await sentencing for allegedly trafficking, supplying and possessing drugs behind bars. File Photo.

A Murgon man facing a colossal list of drug charges, including trafficking, will await sentencing behind bars.

Representing himself via video link before Murgon Magistrates Court today, Scott Victor Stevens-Power pleaded his case for bail in relation to 79 charges.

Investigators from Murgon Criminal Investigation Branch (CIB) launched Operation Volta in March, 2020, focusing on the supply chain of Methamphetamine in local communities.

Search warrants conducted across Murgon and Kingaroy resulted in the arrest of Stevens-Power, 43, who faces 76 charges of supplying dangerous drugs, trafficking in dangerous drugs, receiving or possessing property obtained from trafficking or supplying, and possessing anything used in the commission of crime.

According to police prosecutor Pepe Gangemi, police allege that between March and October, 2020, Stevens-Power supplied 129.7 grams of methamphetamine to 13 people on 76 separate occasions.

Bank transfer records acquired by police allegedly indicate these transactions amounted to more than $30,000 in profit.

During this period police intercepted more than 12,000 text messages, with 76 attributable to drug supply charges.

Sergeant Gangemi said the defendant’s history reveals a pattern of reoffending, even with a suspended prison sentence (imposed in November 2020) hanging over his head.

“He’s shown that a five year imprisonment order wasn’t enough to deter him from trafficking,” Sergeant Gangemi said.

“If a suspended sentence doesn’t stop him, if a five-year sentence doesn’t stop him, probation doesn’t stop him - there are no bail conditions your honour could impose to stop him going straight back in and dealing drugs.”

Addressing the court via video link, Stevens-Power told the court he understands that if found guilty, the charges are indictable and will result in a term of imprisonment.

“This is why I’m asking for some compassion and understanding with my bail application today,” Stevens Power said.

The defendant told the court he intends to use this time to set up his fiance and four children.



He is currently in the process of acquiring legal aid from Athena Law in Murgon.

“It’s difficult to accept that someone who would breach probation as a good candidate for bail,” Magistrate Andrew Sinclair said.

Citing the defendants alleged lack of compliance with previous court orders, Stevens-Power was denied bail.

Matter is scheduled for mention at Murgon Magistrates Court on April 6, 2021.