The Wondai man is facing 58 counts of contravention of domestic violence orders. File Photo.
Crime

Bail refused after rifle allegedly sent to ex-partner

Holly Cormack
8th Jul 2020 12:14 PM
BAIL has been refused to a Wondai man accused of sending a photograph of a rifle to the mother of his child while on bail.

The defendant faced a mammoth list of charges on Tuesday (July 7), including 58 counts of contravention of domestic violence orders.

After arriving at a location to meet with his former partner and child, the defendant received a text message informing him that they were no longer coming.

In response, he allegedly sent a photograph of a rifle to the aggrieved.

While the weapon did not belong to the defendant, prosecution officer Sergeant Barry Stevens said “a mentally fragile person receiving this image would not interpret it as benign”.

The incident occurred while the defendant was on bail, following a 12 month sentence at the end of 2018.

The list of charges include:

  • Contravention of domestic violence orders (aggravated offence) x 58
  • Attempting to pervert justice x 1
  • Breach of bail condition x 1
  • Supplying dangerous drugs x 1
  • Receiving or possessing property obtained from trafficking or supplying x 1
  • Possessing dangerous drugs x 2
  • Possessing anything used in the commission of crime defined in part 2 x 1
  • Obstruct police officer x 1
  • Failure to appear in accordance with undertaking x 1
  • Driving without a licence disqualified by a court order x 1
  • Breach of bail x 1
  • Driving without a licence disqualified by court order repeat offender x 1
  • Offence of driving etc. while relevant drug is present in blood or saliva, holder of learner, probationary or provisional licence x 1
  • Vehicles used on roads must be registered x 1
  • Fail to comply with duties of driver involved in a crash and give the drivers required particulars to the owner of property damaged x1
  • Driving without a licence repeat offender x 1
  • Driving an uninsured vehicle x 1

The case has been adjourned for mention on August 31.

