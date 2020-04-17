BAITING PROGRAM: Farmers book ahead amid COVID-19

South Burnett Regional Council will undertake a wild dog and feral pig baiting program across the region. Photo Linda Mantova / Warwick Daily News

SOUTH Burnett Regional Council, in conjunction with Biosecurity Queensland, will be participation gin a coordinated wild dog and feral pig baiting program.

A failure to control wild dogs and feral pigs can result in livestock losses, attacks on domestic pets and the loss of native fauna.

Landholders have a legislative responsibility to control declared pests on their land.

Baiting stations will be held throughout the South Burnett from Monday, June 1 to Monday, June 8.

Coronavirus social distancing and hygiene requirements will be in place to ensure the baiting programs are delivered in accordance with current Queensland Health directives.

As part of this, all landholders will be required to make an appointment prior to attending a baiting station.

For more information and to register interest, contact the council’s stock route and pest officer on 4189 9100 or email info@southburnett.qld.gov.au.

All participants must make an appointment no later than Friday, May 15.