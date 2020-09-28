Baker shares sweet sentiment behind Grandma’s Mars bar slice

BUNDY BAKER: Local hairdresser Tamekah Smith has just started a new business and is ready to feed the masses with the ultimate sugar hit.

BUNDY BAKER: Local hairdresser Tamekah Smith has just started a new business and is ready to feed the masses with the ultimate sugar hit.

We all have that one recipe that reminds us of our childhood and for the new owner of a small business in Bundaberg, the memories couldn't be any sweeter.

After a lifetime of growing up in a family full of bakers, it's no wonder Tamekah Smith fell in love with whipping up delicious creations in the kitchen herself.

BUNDY BAKER: Local hairdresser Tamekah Smith has just started a new business and is ready to feed the masses with the ultimate sugar hit.



From swirling her signature buttercream frosting on top of a fluffy vanilla cupcake, to creating the most elegant iced vovos filled with fresh raspberry jam and topped with blushed Chantilly crème, you wouldn't be mistaken by thinking it's more a form of art than cooking style.

And now the talented Bundy local has started her own small business, Death By Sweets, supplying sugar highs to the masses.

"I remember my dad saying 'do you really want to call your business Death By Sweets?' but for me it was a given - it doesn't leave customers guessing that's for sure," Ms Smith said.

"A lot of my cooking is heavily revolved around sugar, or chocolate, or butter and everything is just overloaded with sweets, so at least they know what they're in for."

YES PLEASE: From swirling her signature buttercream frosting on top of a fluffy vanilla cupcake, to creating the most elegant iced vovos filled with fresh raspberry jam and topped with blushed Chantilly crème (pictured), you wouldn’t be mistaken for thinking her technique is a form of art.

CIAO BELLA: The Death By Sweets owner recently made macarons the ‘Italian way’ by using hot sugar syrup and mixing it in with egg whites to make a cooked merengue mixture.



Finishing school in year 11, the baker started a chef apprenticeship and while she enjoyed making her own pastas, breads and brioches, she realised she was missing out on her true passion - baking.

Eventually trading in the chefs hat for a pair of clippers, Ms Smith changed paths and became a hairdresser instead, where she began baking treats for clients.

"My dream was always that I'd open up my own cafe where I'd sell cupcakes," Ms Smith said.

"I ended up baking for clients and weddings of friends and I was receiving a lot of positive feedback, so I decided to open up this business and I'm hoping it's something where I can really excel."

GOOD CHOICE: Owner of Bundaberg small business Death By Sweets Tamekah Smith said her baked cheesecake is an ultimate crowd pleaser.

DEATH BY SWEETS: Tamekah Smith has been making her own bread and brioches since before she started her apprenticeship. Here are some of her homemade brioche jam doughnuts.



Still working as a hairdresser and running Death By Sweets on the side, Ms Smith said she could make "just about anything" and doesn't like to limit herself.

"The things I love most about baking is that I love seeing people's faces light up when they take a bite out of one of my cakes and taking traditional recipes but putting my own flavours and spin on them," she said.

"I think I get the sweets side of thing from my grandparents and my mum - when I was little my nan used to make Mars bar slice and it was my absolute favourite.

"Having something like that creates such beautiful memories and it gives you that real nostalgic feeling whenever you have eat that food again."

PIECE OF CAKE: After a lifetime of growing up in a family full of bakers, it's no wonder Tamekah Smith fell in love with whipping up delicious creations in the kitchen herself, like this carrot cake.



But baking doesn't just bring her customers a plate full of joy, with the small business owner opening up about how having a creative outlet has assisted with her mental health.

"I get really bad anxiety about things and when I go into that panic mode, I know I need to bake or paint or do something creative with my hands and it really helps me," Ms Smith said.

To place an order or for more information, contact the business on Facebook, by clicking here.